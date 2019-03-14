Waini boat explosion… Body found believed to that of blind passenger

Soldiers have located the body of another victim from last Sunday’s boat explosion at Barima/Waini, North West District.

Police confirmed that the ranks found the body of a man, believed to be blind passenger, Carl Archer, on the beach yesterday afternoon. Archer was travelling with his wife, 73-year-old Phyllis Archer, who sustained burns and is being treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

They were sitting together. Mrs. Archer reportedly saw her husband’s body on fire.

Police had recovered the body of Antonio Wells, a Venezuelan, at Shell Beach several hours after the mishap.

But it remains unclear if any more passengers might have perished. Police sources said that several Venezuelans were rescued and may have returned to their homeland.

The whereabouts of the boat captain, known only as “Sakie,” remains unknown

The explosion occurred around 08:00 hrs on Sunday, shortly after the vessel, which had ferried some 24 passengers from Venezuela, arrived at Barima/Waini, Region One.

The vessel left San Felix, Puerto Ordaz located near the Venezuela border, around 11:00 hrs on Saturday.

The vessel, captained by a Guyanese, left for Charity via the Barima River around 04:00 hrs.

Phyllis Archer and her husband were sitting in the back seat when she heard an explosion.

The boat immediately burst into flames and she saw passengers jumping overboard. The elderly woman remained in the boat as it began to sink and suffered burns to her body. She was rescued but there was no sign of her husband.