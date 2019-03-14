Latest update March 14th, 2019 12:59 AM

SS Jaguars and Zeelandia march into final

Mar 14, 2019

Sans Souci Jaguars and Zeelandia will clash in the final of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee Farmers T20 Cup competition following victories in their respective semi final games which were contested on

Siddiq Mohamed

Sunday last at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.
Sans Souci Jaguars defeated Noitgedacht SC by eight wickets. Batting first, Noitgedacht SC were bowled out for 96 in 19.2 overs. Matthew Cheong slammed five fours and one six in a top score of 43, while Neil Ramalho made 16. Siddiq Mohamed picked up 4-15 and Zameer Zaman 2-2.

Zameer Zaman

Sans Souci Jaguars responded with 97-2 in 10.4 overs. Nokta Moses struck 31, Beesham Moses 28 and Zameer Zaman 25. Cheong had 2-10.

Nokta Moses

Ajay Ghansham

Zeelandia upset Sans Souci by 18 runs. Zeelandia took first strike and managed 173-5. Jashpaul Gangaram struck four fours in scoring 43, while Navishaul Pooran made 37 with five fours and one six. Seon Venture took 2-12. Sans Souci threatened somewhat before they fell for 155 in 19 overs in response. Kamal Khan scored 47 including three fours and two sixes and Quacy Whyte 22. Ryan Atkinson grabbed 4-23 and Ajay Ghansham 3-24.
The final will be contested on March 24.

 

