President calls on GECOM to submit work programme

President David Granger yesterday morning, wrote to Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice (Ret’d) James Patterson, requesting that the Commission present him with a work programme in the shortest possible time.

In his correspondence to Patterson, the President said it is essential that he is informed of the Commission’s readiness to deliver credible elections in Guyana.

“I urge you to present your plans, programmes and financial needs which will guide my proclamation of a suitable date for elections,” the Head of State said in his correspondence to Justice Patterson.

Since the passage of the ‘no confidence motion’ against the Government, on December 21, last, President Granger has twice consulted with Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo. He also consulted the Chairman and Commissioners of GECOM.

Two such meetings took place last week.

Granger emphasised that the Government of Guyana will not interfere or intrude in the work of the Commission.

Last week, the President invited the Commission to a meeting to discuss issues related to the hosting of General and Regional Elections this year.

“Let me make one thing clear. The Government is in no way interfering or intruding in the constitutional role and duty of the Commission. It is for the Commission to advise me that it is ready and I will then proclaim a date.

“Naturally, I will like to proclaim a date that is sanctioned by the National Assembly and the Constitution, but we have not intruded in the work of the Commission and we are prepared to support the Commission in what it has been doing.

“It is not for me to overrule the Commission,” President Granger said in a statement following the meeting.

He maintained that “the Commission is independent. It is not for anybody to give the Commission instructions as to when elections are to be held. Once the Commission says it is ready, I will announce a date and I hope that date is as early as possible.”

According to a government statement, Article 62 of the Constitution of Guyana states that “Elections shall be independently supervised by the Election[s] Commission in accordance with the provisions of Article 162.”

Early elections are likely to be held following a no-confidence motion filed by the Opposition that was carried and that toppled the Coalition Government, a little more than three and half years into its term.

The government has gone to court to challenge the legality of the vote with the matter now being heard in the Appeals Court.

In the meantime, the Opposition has raised pressure for early elections which they say according to the Constitution is supposed to be held within 90 days of the no confidence vote, which ends on March 21.

The situation has placed Guyana, on the verge of starting oil production, in uncharted waters.