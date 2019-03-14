Maid accused of stealing from Minister’s house

A maid employed by Minister Simona Broomes yesterday found herself on the wrong side of the law as she was charged for stealing a quantity of cash from the minister’s house.

Donitta Rajkumar appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where she denied the charge after it was read to her.

It was alleged that between March 6, 2019 and March 9, 2019 at Lot 2 Lodge Housing Scheme, the accused stole from the dwelling house of Simona Broomes cash totalling to $195,000.

Rajkumar was represented by attorney at law Everton Singh-Lammy who told the court that his client is 33-years-old, a mother of three and she resides at Lot 1 Westminister, La Parfaite Harmonie.

The attorney stated that Rajkumar was already on station bail and he pleaded for the magistrate to be lenient as the accused is the sole bread winner of her home.

Police prosecutor Seon Blackman related that on the day in question, the minister left to carry out her work duties, leaving the defendant in the home alone. The money was left in a metal drawer in a room to which Rajkumar had access.

However, when the minister returned she went to the drawer where she left a sum of $200,000 only to find that $5,000 was left. A report was made hence, Rajkumar was charged for the present offence.

Prosecutor Blackman objected to bail based on the fact that the money was left in a drawer to which the defendant had access and also at the time she allegedly was the only one home. He further mentioned that the money is a substantial amount.

The prosecutor asked that if the magistrate considers bail conditions should be attached to same.

Magistrate McGusty then upheld the bail application of the attorney and granted bail to the tune of $75,000 under the condition that Rajkumar lodge her passport. The matter was adjourned to April 5 next.