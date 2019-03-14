Jewellery cleaner accused of fraudulent conversion

Latest update March 14th, 2019 12:59 AM

A jewellery-cleaner who allegedly betrayed the trust of a customer and fraudulently converted to his use and benefit the jewellery entrusted to him, was brought before the court, yesterday. He was granted bail after answering the charge.
Seon Vancooten denied the charge which alleged that on February 28, 2019 at America Street, Georgetown, being solely entrusted with a stainless steel chain valued at $100,000 and one silver ring valued at $20,000, property of Mark Patterson he fraudulently converted the property to his own use and benefit.
The accused was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty.
An unrepresented Vancooten informed the court that he is 39 years of age with two children. He stated that he resides at Lot 42 Garnett Street, Georgetown.
The facts of the charge were presented by police prosecutor Annalisa Brummell. On the day in question, Patterson took the articles mentioned in the charge to Vancooten to clean. He went away and returned 20 minutes later to uplift his articles.
However, Vancooten claimed that he had to go out so he handed it over to someone else to give the victim when he returned. As a result Patterson confronted the person he was directed to by the accused but the man claimed he already gave the articles to someone else.
Vancooten was then taken to the police station where a report was made.
After listening to the prosecutor the magistrate granted bail in the amount of $75,000. The matter was adjourned until April 3, 2019 where the defendant is expected to return to court.

