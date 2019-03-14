Latest update March 14th, 2019 12:59 AM

GMR&SC Drag ChampionshipStrip Extension work almost complete

Mar 14, 2019 Sports 0

 

One of the major objectives of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) new executive was to complete the installation of a launch pad and extension of the drag strip, as the body had set out to

An overhead view of the South Dakota Drag Strip. (Michael Charles Photo).

raise the standard of local motor racing.
Last year, the launch pad was completed at a cost of approximately $13million and after raising some funds for the extension of the drag strip, work began this week, with one eye on next Sunday’s first round of the Drag Championship.
Yesterday, a release from the GMR&SC noted that the project neared completion.

Work has been ongoing on the strip day and night for its timely completion for March 24.

Just mere days after the club confirmed work had begun, the project is near complete.
Head of the club, Rameez Mohamed, in the release expressed thanks to all the sponsors for their continued support.
“The end of the strip where the drag race stops has a huge drop and for the high-powered cars reaching that speed and dropping off would be dangerous,” he noted.
The March 24th event will be the first time a recorded quarter-mile run will take place at South Dakota’s drag strip.

 

