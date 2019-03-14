Courts Furniture Store, FACC cycle road race now set for this Sunday March 17th

Latest update March 14th, 2019 12:59 AM
It has now been confirmed that the annual cycle road race sponsored by the Courts Furniture Store in Berbice and organised by the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) will be held on Sunday March 17th.
The event was previously scheduled for March 3rd and held in observation of the Mashramani celebrations and has seen a few changes made to the previous arrangements.
The 50 miles event is expected to ride off from in front of the Courts Furniture Store at Main and St Ann’s Street New Amsterdam, Berbice, at 13:00 hrs. The riders will proceed to Nand Persaud Business Complex at No36, Village, Corentyne before returning to finish at its place of origin.
Prizes will be awarded to the first six finishers in the open category, the top three veterans the top three juveniles. There will also be prizes for the first two cyclists from the FACC to finish the race. There are eight prime point prizes up for grabs.
The event will be the 20 annual race sponsored by the Furniture giants. Manager of Courts Berbice Branch, Stanley McKenzie is expected to start the race, whilst he and other officials are expected to be on hand to assist with the distribution of the prizes. (Samuel Whyte)
