Child rapist ‘Lally’ to be sentenced

A 37-year-old man who raped a seven-year-old girl after luring her with a “sweetie” is scheduled to be sentenced on March 28, 2019, following the presentation of a probation report before Justice Jo-Ann

Barlow at the Sexual Offences Courtroom at the High Court in Georgetown.

A few hours ago, a 12-person jury convicted Clinton Anthony Doris c/d Lally, of the crime which he committed on March 27, 2014 in the County of Demerara. Based on information, on the day in question the young child was strolling home when Doris lured her to his home where he said he had a “sweetie” to gave her.

It was there he raped the child, after which he sent her home. The incident came to light after the child cried out to her parents about feeling pains. Attorney Ravindra Mohabir represented Doris, while the case for the State was presented by Prosecutors Lisa Cave, Seeta Bishundial and Sarah Martin.