Bus driver remanded for allegedly robbing passenger

Jarai Farley was yesterday brought before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he was made to answer a charge of robbery with aggravation.

The self proclaimed bus driver entered a not guilty plea to the charge which read that on March 8, 2019 at Crown Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, while in company of others, the accused robbed Mahindra Mahadeo of two gold chains valued at $70,000.

Farley was represented by attorney at law Damion Da Silva. The attorney told the court that his client is 22-years-old and resides at Lot 24 Guyhoc Park, Georgetown.

Police prosecutor Seon Blackman objected to bail based on the nature and prevalence of the offence.

The facts of the charge indicated that the parties were in a bus when it stopped at the location. Farley then grabbed on to the victim, choking him. He was able to relieve Mahadeo of the articles mentioned in the charge.

An alarm was raised and in a failed attempt to escape, Farley was caught while running away by public spirited persons. However, the other suspects were able to make good their escape. The stolen articles were not recovered.

Magistrate McGusty then denied the bail application made by the attorney and remanded Farley to prison. He was instructed to return to court on March 27, 2019 for statements into the matter.