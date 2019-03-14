Bus driver fined for assaulting police officer

Another person felt the brunt of the law when he appeared before a city magistrate, slapped with three charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and behaving in a disorderly manner.

The accused, Akeem Harmony, entered a guilty plea to all three charges after listening to them. At the time, he was before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The first two charges alleged that on March 10, 2019 at America Street, Georgetown, the accused unlawfully assaulted and resisted lawful arrest by a peace officer who was acting in the execution of his duties.

Finally, it was alleged that on the same date and location he behaved in a disorderly manner.

Before sentence was passed, Harmony asked to explain himself. He told the court that he was asked to present his documents to the police however he was not in possession of them.

“The police say that he has to carry me to the station. When we started to walk he pushing he hand in my pants and boxers pulling it up so I just tell him not to pull my clothes, I will walk,” Harmony stated.

He went on to say that, “I started to pull away and that’s how he say I assault him and such.”

Magistrate McGusty then fined Harmony $10,000 for each of the offences and placed him on a bond to keep the peace for 12 months.