Build on sacrifices, foundation laid by the martyrs 106 years ago -Greenidge at Rose Hall Martyrs’ Memorial

It was 106 years ago when 15 sugar workers were shot and killed by colonial police at the Rose Hall Estate during the March 13, 1913 strike action. It was an event that also saw 41 workers being injured.

Badri, 26; Bholay, 33; Durga, 72; Gafur, 27; Jugai, 30; Juggoo, 37; Hulas, 25; Lalji, 45; Motee Khan, 26; Nibur, 75; Roopan, 25; Sadulla, 23; Sarjoo, 21; Sohan, 33; and the lone female, Gobinda, 32, are the names that will forever be remembered in history. Thus, every year a memorial service and wreath laying ceremony is held at the East Canje Memorial site in remembrance of those that had their lives ripped from them.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, delivering the address at yesterday’s memorial at the East Canje memorial site, located just under a mile away from the Rose Hall Estate. Referring to the events of that day, Minister Greenidge alluded to the fact that that struggle for change resulted in better relations between employers and labourers as well as between Government and labourers.

He went on to acknowledge that the struggle resulted in better conditions, better pay and respect for the rights of workers “not only in Rose Hall, not only those who were in the fields at Rose Hall, but also workers across all of Guyana.”

He added that those actions meted out to the workers that ultimately resulted in their demise, on looking back, is “unacceptable”. They were all caused by a failure to honour a promise.

It was in this light that he placed emphasis on the significance of the monument, noting that it should serve as a reminder for future generations, of the sacrifices that are necessary if freedom is to be achieved.

It should also be a reminder that freedom, once achieved has to be safeguarded by “those who wish to enjoy the freedom by being alert and defending their freedom enduring many types of sacrifices and deprivations.”

Minister Greenidge stressed that focus will have to go beyond personal interests. He reminded that all are not afforded the same chances.

“We might aspire to ensuring a sound education, equal opportunities to employment, opportunities to enhance the well-being of our children and their descendants but I think we are much closer today than we were in 1913.”

He said that there are new opportunities on the horizon along with new industries emerging. These can and will result in transformational change “involving the generation of new skills, new job opportunities, facilitating new aspiration and ensuring that with the improved skills we can exploit better markets, we can be better rewarded than the sugar industry has been able to reward its workers in spite of the severity and third conditions in which they worked.”

He urged persons to build on the sacrifices and foundation laid by the martyrs 106 years ago.

Regional Chairman, David Armogan, who also spoke at the memorial, gave a brief history of the Rose Hall Martyrs. He echoed similar sentiments to Minister Greenidge.

Prior to the speeches, wreath’s were laid at the monument by the officials. Present at the occasion were Ministers, George Norton, Khemraj Ramjattan, Karen Cummings, Keith Scott and Mayor of New Amsterdam Winifred Haywood.