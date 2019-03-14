Beterverwagting and Carmel Secondary triumph

Beterverwagting Secondary and Carmel Secondary were crowned male and female champions respectively when the National Sports Commission MOTP Cheddi Jagan memorial five-over Windball tournament concluded recently at the National Gymnasium.

Beterverwagting Secondary defeated Camille’s Institute by 10 wickets in the final.

Camille’s Institute batted first and managed 63-2. Beterverwagting responded with 64 without loss. Kapil Dev Phagoo, who was named man-of-the-match, struck 40.

In the semi finals, Beterverwagting scored 63-2, taking first strike with Kapil-Dev Phagoo scoring 28. Vreed-en-Hoop responded with 57-2; Yogesh Dibidin claimed 2-14.

Camille’s Institute posted 100-1; John Pillay struck 68. Carmel Secondary responded with 88-2; Jamal Da Santos made 67 as N. Morris picked up 2-13.

Carmel Secondary beat Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary by nine wickets in the third place game. Vreed-en-Hoop took first knock and managed 63 without loss. Aryan Khan got 32. Carmel Secondary scored 68-1 in reply. MVP of the tournament Jamal Dos Santos made 38.

In other matches, Queenstown made 63-3 with Jahvan Worrell scoring 35; Akeem Smith had 2-20. Covent Garden responded with 65-3; Alex Leal got 25.

Goed Fortuin managed 59-3. Ravi Ragnauth made 25; Nikosi Morris had 2-23. Camille’s Institute replied with 62-1.

Beterverwagting Secondary posted 128 without loss. T. Singh struck 52. Soesdyke Secondary got to 70-3, in reply. Ronaldo Walcott scored 39 as Kapil Dev Phagoo snared 2-27.

Camille’s Institute rattled up 104-0, batting first. John Pillay slammed 51 and Alex Arinda 42. Covent Garden were restricted to 72-1 in reply. Jason Juan made 32 and Alex Leal 30.

Goed Fortuin made 51-3; Satish Persaud scored 31; Samuel Thomas took 2-15. Queenstown Secondary responded with 41-4. Persaud captured 3-21.

In the female category, Carmel Secondary beat Camille’s Institute by 10 wickets in the final. Camille’s Institute managed 82 without loss, batting first. Stacy Flores made 32. Carmel Secondary replied with 85 with out loss. Player of the match I. Amerdeo stroked 40 and Siana Abrams 25.

In the semi finals, Carmel Secondary scored 91-2, batting first. I. Amardeo slammed 74; Allecia Allen took 2-31. Tucville Secondary mustered 59-3, in reply. Amardeo had 2-20.

Camille’s Institute scored 130 without loss; Stacy Flores struck 60, while Alicia Davidson made 54. Covent Garden made 51-1, in reply. Agrippa got 32.

Tucville Secondary won the third place game against Covent Garden. Batting first, Tucville Secondary managed 64 without loss; Kizan London made 29. Covent Garden Secondary managed 61 with out loss in response. N. Agrippa scored 43.

In an earlier fixture, Annandale Secondary made 47-1 while Camille’s Institute responded with 51-1.

The Programme was organised by NSC MOTP Sports Officer Alistair Munroe who expressed gratitude to the parents who came out in numbers and the NSC for their sponsorship.