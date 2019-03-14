Latest update March 14th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Berbice Cricket Board expresses disappointment at the non-selection of Subrina Munroe

Mar 14, 2019 Sports 0

In a release the Berbice Cricket Board has expressed their disappointment at the non-selection of a player to the Guyana female team. The release stated, “The Berbice Cricket Board and the entire cricketing public in the Ancient County would like in the strongest possible way, like to condemn the non-selection of West Indies pacer Subrina Munroe from the Guyana Team, that was recently selected to play in the upcoming West Indies Female 20/20 and 50-Overs Tournaments. The non-selection of Munroe in the team is nothing but a total injustice to a dedicated, discipline and hard working player, whose

Subrina Munroe

professional attitude can never be questioned.”
“President of the Berbice Cricket Board Hilbert Foster expressed his disgust at the non-selection of Munroe. He stated that some of the players selected ahead of the West Indies pacer would struggle to make both the Rose Hall Town Metro and Berbice Female Team if they reside in Berbice. Munroe has always performed outstandingly well for Guyana and the West Indies and to downgrade her to standby status is a total insult. The selectors of the Guyana Cricket Board need to get their house in order and select national teams based on performances, discipline and fairness, not on a quota system for each county or reward for clubs or Boards who they view as supporters of the current system.”
“Subrina Munroe along with Tremayne Smartt and Erva Giddings have served Guyana well as a trio and at her age, she still has much more to offer our county. The Berbice Cricket Board demands justice for Ms. Munroe as this is no way to treat a faithful performer. We would also like to wish the Guyana Team under the leadership of Shemaine Campbelle, great success in the tournament. The Berbice Cricket Board is quite confident that Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Erva Giddings, Tremayne Smartt, Melanie Henry, Plaffiana Millington and Lafona Gilgeous would make all of us in Berbice proud. It is however very painful for us to be denied the opportunity to witness our players in action in the ancient county despite Berbice being the major provider of outstanding female cricketers,” the release concluded.

More in this category

Sports

Alisha Fortune to compete in World Masters C/ship in Poland

Alisha Fortune to compete in World Masters C/ship in Poland

Mar 14, 2019

Reigning Outdoor World Masters 200m Champion, Alisha Fortune, is set to make her return to the indoor version of the competition which will be hosted in the city of Torun, Poland from March 24th –...
Read More
Berbice Cricket Board expresses disappointment at the non-selection of Subrina Munroe

Berbice Cricket Board expresses disappointment at...

Mar 14, 2019

BCB pays tribute to its former President Roy Baijnauth

BCB pays tribute to its former President Roy...

Mar 14, 2019

BCB/NBS Second Division 40-Overs Cricket Tournament Rose Hall Town Bakewell and D’Edward CC to clash for championship honours on Sunday

BCB/NBS Second Division 40-Overs Cricket...

Mar 14, 2019

Beterverwagting and Carmel Secondary triumph

Beterverwagting and Carmel Secondary triumph

Mar 14, 2019

Courts Furniture Store, FACC cycle road race now set for this Sunday March 17th

Courts Furniture Store, FACC cycle road race now...

Mar 14, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The things that Santos said

    Bernard De Santos who died last week has left his mark on the country, as much as the country left its mark on him. This... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]