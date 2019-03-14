Berbice Cricket Board expresses disappointment at the non-selection of Subrina Munroe

Latest update March 14th, 2019 12:59 AM
In a release the Berbice Cricket Board has expressed their disappointment at the non-selection of a player to the Guyana female team. The release stated, “The Berbice Cricket Board and the entire cricketing public in the Ancient County would like in the strongest possible way, like to condemn the non-selection of West Indies pacer Subrina Munroe from the Guyana Team, that was recently selected to play in the upcoming West Indies Female 20/20 and 50-Overs Tournaments. The non-selection of Munroe in the team is nothing but a total injustice to a dedicated, discipline and hard working player, whose
professional attitude can never be questioned.”
“President of the Berbice Cricket Board Hilbert Foster expressed his disgust at the non-selection of Munroe. He stated that some of the players selected ahead of the West Indies pacer would struggle to make both the Rose Hall Town Metro and Berbice Female Team if they reside in Berbice. Munroe has always performed outstandingly well for Guyana and the West Indies and to downgrade her to standby status is a total insult. The selectors of the Guyana Cricket Board need to get their house in order and select national teams based on performances, discipline and fairness, not on a quota system for each county or reward for clubs or Boards who they view as supporters of the current system.”
“Subrina Munroe along with Tremayne Smartt and Erva Giddings have served Guyana well as a trio and at her age, she still has much more to offer our county. The Berbice Cricket Board demands justice for Ms. Munroe as this is no way to treat a faithful performer. We would also like to wish the Guyana Team under the leadership of Shemaine Campbelle, great success in the tournament. The Berbice Cricket Board is quite confident that Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Erva Giddings, Tremayne Smartt, Melanie Henry, Plaffiana Millington and Lafona Gilgeous would make all of us in Berbice proud. It is however very painful for us to be denied the opportunity to witness our players in action in the ancient county despite Berbice being the major provider of outstanding female cricketers,” the release concluded.
