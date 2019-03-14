BCB pays tribute to its former President Roy Baijnauth

The President, Executives and Members of the Berbice Cricket Board would like to extend our profound and deepest sympathy to the family and friends of our former President, Roy Baijnauth who died recently after a brief illness. Known throughout the Ancient County as Uncle Roy, Mr. Baijnauth served as President of the Berbice Cricket Board for four years and well over a decade as Head of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association.

Mr. Baijnauth despite being a highly successful businessman was well known for being a humble, approachable and simple individual. Berbice Cricket was able to maintain its high standards in the 1990’s and early 2000’s due to the unselfish and outstanding contribution of Roy Baijnauth and several others. Under his leadership, the Upper Corentyne First Division Team with Bhim George at the helm was able to be crowned National Champion. Mr. Baijnauth, love of the gentleman’s game also extended to sponsorship of tournaments, support of clubs and promising youth players while numerous cricket grounds received materials from his Sawmill business.

‘Uncle Roy’ was highly respected for his calm advice and was never known to lose his temper under pressure. The Berbice Cricket Board recognised his outstanding contributions to cricket and presented to him, two of its highest awards “Tribute to Heroes” and “Life Membership”. We intend to honour his memory in a special way after holding consultation with his close relatives. We would be renaming one of the BCB Awards Ceremony Prize in his memory.

The Berbice Cricket Board would also like to extend sympathy to our Vice President Albert Smith on the sudden death if his beloved wife, Somanie. It is our hope that God would bless and guide him during this difficult period.