BCB/NBS Second Division 40-Overs Cricket Tournament Rose Hall Town Bakewell and D’Edward CC to clash for championship honours on Sunday

The historic Albion Community Centre on Sunday would come alive when it hosts the Final of the 2018 Berbice Cricket Board/New Building Society Ltd 40-Overs Second Division Tournament. Berbice powerhouse Rose Hall Town Bakewell would clash with D’Edward Cricket Club of West Bank Berbice for the prestigious title and bragging rights as the best Second Division team in the Ancient County.

The Final, which would bowl off at 11.00 hours on Sunday, is expected to be a close encounter with Rose Hall Town Bakewell being slight favourite on the Albion track which usually fovour spin bowling. It would be a match between youth and experience with Rose Hall Town Bakewell being an almost Under-21 team, while D’Edward Cricket Club has a matured experienced team. Rose Hall Town Bakewell Team have five Berbice Second Division Titles, while D’Edward have two.

Guyana’s Under-19 player and Guyana Cricket Board Academy member Kevin Sinclair would lead the Rose Hall Town Bakewell team. He would receive support in the batting department by National Under-19 opening batsman Junior Sinclair, West Indies Under-19 Selectee Kevlon Anderson, Surendra Kissoonlall, Guyana Under-15 batsmen Jonathan Rampersaud and Mahendra Gopilall. The talented Chanderpaul Govindan, all rounder Keith Simpson and Sylus Tyndall are all capable of scoring runs in the strong batting line up. Their bowling would be spearheaded by the fiery Tyndall, the former Guyana Under-19 fast bowler. He would be supported by medium pacer Kevlon Anderson, left arm spinner Keith Simpson and off spinners Junior Sinclair, Kevin Sinclair, Jonathan Rampersaud. West Indies female players Shemaine Campbelle and Erva Giddings will miss the Final due to national duties.

D’Edward Cricket Club on paper have a strong batting line up with players like Keith Fraser, Jaipaul Heeralall, Lakeraj Sookra, Heeralall Bridgelall, Altaf Khan and Devendra Lalsa. D’Edward Cricket Club are well known for power hitting and recently chased down 160 against Young Warriors Cricket Club in the Semifinal where they lost just one wicket in just nineteen overs on their small home ground. The massive Albion Ground would test the strength of their powerplay. Their bowling would center around medium pacers Keith Fraser and Devendra Lalsa with support from Hemraj Harilall, Navin Rampersaud, Romesh Boodram and Heeralall Bridgelall.

BCB President Hilbert Foster hailed the tournament as a resounding success as it would be the first time that the tournament, which attracts over 85 to 90 teams, would be completed within a one year span after it would have been launched. Representative of the New Building Society Ltd including Deputy CEO Anil Beharry and Berbice Regional Manager Rana Persaud are expected to be present to hand over prizes and trophies after the Final. The winning team would take home $100,000 and championship trophy, while the runner-up would get $50,000 and a trophy.