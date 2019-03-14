All party is not sport

This is a strange time. Is a time when political parties campaigning different from de days when dem use to stand up at street corner and cuss out dem opponents. Of course, de whole street campaign ain’t gone out of style but it ain’t as popular as de old days.

Dem was de days when dem politicians talk people use to shake dem head even if dem didn’t understand de word wha de man use. And dem old time politicians use to crack jokes; not like this set who can only cuss and dem talk about decency.

Dem boys seh is Obama introduce this new campaign trend. Obama jump pun social media and send out so much message that anybody who had a phone could hear wha he saying.

Is de same thing in Guyana except that de politicians posting wha everybody calling fake news. One person post a news how Soulja Bai get in an accident and he break he foot and how de escort car write off.

Somebody else pose how two Ministers sons shoot Brian O’Toole and de police covering up de thing. De thing get so bad that even people in jail campaigning. One of dem campaign like Sandra Gyal and raise money.

People don’t even fight up to go to political meetings. Some of dem claim dem hear everything already. Just go pun WhatsApp anybody gun see de campaign. People talking and cussing one anodda. By de time dem done de people who go to talk pun de road at de elections meeting ain’t got nutten new to seh.

This new situation saving nuff embarrassment. People don’t have to worry about transporting supporters from one corner of Guyana to anodda. Nobody ain’t got to play a game of who got a bigger crowd than who.

De last time some people claim that dem had de biggest crowd. When de elections results declare dem go home to Vet Steve and call he a cheat like if is he did count de crowd.

Is only dem new party got a problem attracting anybody and dem know this. One party had a man who was PNC and PPP. De man gone and join anodda party.

It look like when people hear party dem think about sport.

Talk half and realize that not all party is sport.