Woodpecker Products Women’s Hockey LeagueGBTI GCC beat Bingo Spartans again

GBTI Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), who are top of the points table, defeated their B side, Bingo Spartans for the second consecutive game, this time 6-3, to extend their lead in the Woodpecker Products

Women’s Hockey League at the GCC ground on Shivnarine Chanderpaul Drive.

In their previous match last Wednesday at the same home venue for both sides, GBTI had steamrolled the Spartans 9-0 but the young women showed more resolve in Monday’s encounter.

A brace of field goals (FG) from skipper and star forward, Sonia Jardine, set the tone for GBTI, while National player of the year Marzana Fiedtkou made no mistake in firing home a powerful penalty corner past Spartans’ custodian Jessica Mittelholzer. The following goals for GBTI were all FG and they came off the sticks of Shebiki Baptiste, Carina Moller and Dominique DeGroot, who all slotted home one goal each.

For the Spartans that are made up of many multitalented athletes, National Squash players in Abosaide Cadogan and Kirsten Gomes scored one goal each, while former Junior Tennis Champ, Sarah Klautky, scored the third goal.

The league which is being organised by the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB), continues this weekend at the Saint Stanislaus College (SSC) ground. (Calvin Chapman)