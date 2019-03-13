Wismar Bridge project receives new financial proposals

Latest update March 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

The Wismar Bridge project, announced by the Government of Guyana in August last, received more financial proposals during the reading of bids, at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday.

The project has received proposals before, but was stalled due to issues surrounding design feasibility. The 50-year-old bridge is falling apart, and there have been concerns for years about its deteriorating condition. The structure connects Wismar and Mackenzie. The bridge is a critical gateway to the hinterland.

Other notable projects include an Upgrade of Access Roads for the Haags Bosch Landfill and the rehabilitation of roads at Bartica.

 

Sports

