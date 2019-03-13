Wismar Bridge project receives new financial proposals

The Wismar Bridge project, announced by the Government of Guyana in August last, received more financial proposals during the reading of bids, at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday.

The project has received proposals before, but was stalled due to issues surrounding design feasibility. The 50-year-old bridge is falling apart, and there have been concerns for years about its deteriorating condition. The structure connects Wismar and Mackenzie. The bridge is a critical gateway to the hinterland.

Other notable projects include an Upgrade of Access Roads for the Haags Bosch Landfill and the rehabilitation of roads at Bartica.

Ministry of Public Infrastructure

Consultancy Services for Conducting a Feasibility Study and Preparing Detailed Designs for the Construction of a New Bridge at Wismar

Consultancy Services for the Development of a Strategic Plan (2020-2024)

Ministry of Public Health

Procurement of Accommodation for Participants – Biannual Training of Female Sex Workers

Ministry of Communities

Upgrade of Internal Access Roads Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill

Ministry of Public Infrastructure – HECI

Supply of Line Hardware Materials for Lethem Power Co. Inc.

Ministry of Legal Affairs

Procurement of Furnishings, IT and related equipment

Minor Repairs and Painting of Ministry of Legal Affairs Building

Ministry of Agriculture – NAREI

Installation of 200m Geotextile Tube along the Foreshore of Anna Regina, Essequibo

Coast, Region 2

Lot 1 – Construction of 120m Rubble Mound Groyne at La Bonne Intention (LBI) ECD

Lot 2 – Construction of 120m Rubble Mound Groyne at Beterverwagting (BV) ECD

Ministry of Education

Extension of Building – David Rose Special School, Thomas Lands

Rehabilitation of Science Laboratory – Plaisance Secondary School

Central Housing & Planning Authority

Upgrading of Recreational Facilities, Lots 1-3

Rehabilitation and Upgrading of Roads at Four Miles, Bartica, Region 7

Supply and Installation of LED Street Lights, Lot 1&2