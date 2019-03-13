Latest update March 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Vergenoegen robbery suspect remanded

Mar 13, 2019 News 0

The driver that was arrested after being caught in the getaway car following an armed robbery at Vergenoegen was yesterday remanded to prison when he appeared in court to answer to five charges.

Kellon Thom

Kellon Thom was slapped with three counts of robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. At the time the charge was read, Thom was arraigned in the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.
The first three charges alleged that on March 9, 2019 at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, Thom, while being in company of others and armed with a gun, robbed Rakesh Persaud, Jenny Persaud and Keisha Persaud of articles amounting to over $4M.
Also the final two charges alleged that on the same date, the accused was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and six matching rounds.
The 32-year-old father of two denied all the charges after they were read to him. He was represented by attorney-at-law Tiffany Jeffrey.
Thom was remanded to prison and was instructed to return on April 1, 2019 for the next court hearing.

 

More in this category

Sports

Annual Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Squash Tourney starts today

Annual Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Squash Tourney starts...

Mar 13, 2019

The annual Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Squash Tournament will begin today at the usual hosting venue, the Georgetown Club, Camp Street. A total 44 players will compete in 8 categories over...
Read More
17 local athletes qualify for CARIFTA Games 2019

17 local athletes qualify for CARIFTA Games 2019

Mar 13, 2019

East Bank and East Coast triumph

East Bank and East Coast triumph

Mar 13, 2019

Bartica Cycling Challenge Former National Upright champ Ralph Belle excited about Saturday’s race

Bartica Cycling Challenge Former National Upright...

Mar 13, 2019

Woodpecker Products Women’s Hockey LeagueGBTI GCC beat Bingo Spartans again

Woodpecker Products Women’s Hockey LeagueGBTI...

Mar 13, 2019

Gonsalves, CARICOM hopeful after ICC meeting

Gonsalves, CARICOM hopeful after ICC meeting

Mar 13, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]