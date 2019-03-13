Vergenoegen robbery suspect remanded

The driver that was arrested after being caught in the getaway car following an armed robbery at Vergenoegen was yesterday remanded to prison when he appeared in court to answer to five charges.

Kellon Thom was slapped with three counts of robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. At the time the charge was read, Thom was arraigned in the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

The first three charges alleged that on March 9, 2019 at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, Thom, while being in company of others and armed with a gun, robbed Rakesh Persaud, Jenny Persaud and Keisha Persaud of articles amounting to over $4M.

Also the final two charges alleged that on the same date, the accused was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and six matching rounds.

The 32-year-old father of two denied all the charges after they were read to him. He was represented by attorney-at-law Tiffany Jeffrey.

Thom was remanded to prison and was instructed to return on April 1, 2019 for the next court hearing.