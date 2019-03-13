Three ranks under close arrest, cops still to question injured Rasville youth

Three police ranks are under close arrest as the investigation continues into the circumstances that led to Rasville youth Shamar Tanner suffering a broken jaw and losing

some of his teeth.

This was confirmed by ‘A’ Division Commander Marlon Chapman, who also said that investigators are still to question the hospitalised youth.

“We are still to hear from the victim himself,” he said.

Tanner and his relatives allege that he was beaten with a gun on Friday night by one of three plainclothes ranks who attempted to arrest him. However, the police are contending that a civilian, whom they can identify, threw a metal object at Tanner as he was fleeing from the cops.

Police have said that the ranks had tried to apprehend the 19-year-old while investigating incidents of robbery near the bus parks.

Tanner, who is a casual labourer, claims that he panicked and ran because he had a marijuana ‘joint’ in his possession.

Tanner’s version of events is that he had visited a barber shop earlier in the evening, and was standing in the vicinity of America Street at around 20:00 hrs on Friday, when three plainclothes ranks approached him.

The youth said that he knew that the men were cops because they had searched a friend of his earlier in the afternoon.

Knowing that he had a ‘joint’ in his possession, Tanner said that he ran. He alleged that the ranks pursued him and one of the policemen, whom he described as being “short and dark”, kicked him and caused him to fall.

He said that the same “short dark-skin” rank then struck him in the face with a gun until be blacked out.

The youth said that he regained consciousness in the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Relatives said that he was informed that his jaw was broken. Some of his teeth were also knocked out during the altercation.

The relatives said that persons who witnessed the incident can corroborate the youth’s version of the incident.

Tanner and his relatives insisted that he had never been in any trouble with the law.