Rusal agrees to recognise union; bilateral talks to begin

A three week-old standoff between staffers and Russian-controlled Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc. (BCGI) appears to be nearing a solution.

Yesterday, an under-pressure BCGI, which controls bauxite mining operations in the Upper Berbice area, Region 10, agreed to sit down later this week with the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GB&GWU) to discuss issues.

It would be a major breakthrough, as the bauxite company has been for 10 years now refusing to treat with the union, a major issue which has led to a breakdown in labour relations in the Aroaima and Kurubuka area.

Yesterday, after weeks of government intervention, and meetings and plane flights by ministers to the mining area, a conciliation meeting involving Chief Labour Officer, Charles Ogle, saw some good news coming out.

A government statement said that the management of the BCGI and the executive of the union have agreed to commence bilateral discussions to restore normalcy at the mining operations.

The talks are scheduled to commence on Friday morning after both parties submitted a written list of proposals to be discussed.

The Ministry of Social Protection said it “appreciates” that the parties have begun to place confidence in each other and have both expressed the need for and usefulness of dialogue.

“The Ministry is hopeful that the parties would use the time between today (Tuesday) and Friday as a period for further cooling down, so that they can conduct their bilateral discussions calmly.

Should the parties encounter difficulties in their bilateral talks, the Ministry stands ready, willing and able to assist.”

GB&GWU’s General Secretary, Lincoln Lewis, who was one of those at the conciliation meeting told reporters that it is good news.

He said that both sides will now submit a number of issues that they want addressed as early as today so that the situation could come to a resolution swiftly.

“We have made a breakthrough. This is first time since 2009 when 57 workers were fired that the company has engaged us.”

Three weeks ago, workers at the Kurubuka mine site clashed with management after they noticed a one percent increase.

After a standoff, the company fired 91 workers and ordered them off the Aroaima area.

However, for three weeks now the workers have been refusing to move from Aroaima, forcing government to step in.

The workers have blocked the Berbice River, refusing to allow bauxite and other vessels to pass.

The situation has been generating much annoyance as it has now come out that the company has not, since coming here in the mid-2000s, declared a profit.

BCGI has hired former Chief Labour Officer, Mohamed Akeel, to advise them.