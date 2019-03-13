Our politicians only want to obey the law and the Constitution when it suits them – Sanjeev Datadin

By Abena-Rockcliffe-Campbell

“Do as I say and not as I do,” is a stark reminder of the behaviour that attorney-at-law, Sanjeev Datadin described to be characteristic of local politicians.

During a recent interview, Datadin said that it is becoming very obvious that the masses are being taken for a ride by politicians in both the opposition and the government who only want to obey the Constitution when it suits them.

Datadin was referring to the fact that there has been much talk in the public domain about the different stances taken by politicians during various points of their career.

For instance, a video of Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo has been making its rounds. That video was made when Jagdeo was President. At the time, he said that it is only up to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to decide when it is ready to hold elections. The purpose of that video being highlighted at this time is to show that Jagdeo has changed his position, as he is saying now that the President should mandate GECOM to be ready for election within the constitutionally mandated period following the passage of a No-Confidence Motion.

The inconsistencies have also been highlighted on the government’s side.

Even Jagdeo made mention of these. For instance, he noted the behaviour of APNU and the AFC when former President Donald Ramotar prorogued parliament to avoid the No-Confidence Motion. Jagdeo said that they spoke then of the erosion of democracy and the need for elections. “But now they have a different position.”

Alluding to such instances, Datadin told this newspaper, “Both sides have dishonourable men quite frankly. Last time, in 2014, everybody was clamouring, saying we will not obey contracts (when parliament was prorogued). There are clips with (Attorney General) Basil (Williams) and Nigel Hughes saying this all over the place, but now they are issuing contracts and see nothing wrong with it.”

Datadin said that the argument between government and opposition now about the role of GECOM is uncalled for. This is as it relates to government saying that it is waiting on GECOM and the opposition saying that the government has a role to play.

“Both sides are right, but you cannot change this, the president can decide anytime within the five-year period to call elections. But with a no confidence motion, the time for elections is fixed and the President has no say, only if he had executive authority that he could decide with GECOM when he wants to hold the elections. But executive authority is taken away when the motion is passed.”

Datadin said, “But it is sad. Our politicians only want to obey the law and the Constitution when it suits them. When it is to their disadvantage, they come up with all kinds of skullduggery to subvert it.”