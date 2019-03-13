Ninvalle up for AMBC Vice Presidency

President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle, has been nominated to run for the post of Vice President of the American Boxing Confederation (AMBC), a position once elected, will open

many doors for the Caribbean boxing fraternity.

In an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, Ninvalle said that being nominated to run for such a prestigious position reiterates that the Caribbean continues to have a unified approach to boxing as his nomination was made during a meeting of the recently formed Caribbean Steering Committee which he chairs.

The AMBC Congress and elections are scheduled for March 22 in Panama and Ninvalle explained that his chance is as good as any of the other vice presidential candidates.

A total of six persons are contesting the three vice presidential positions at the Congress.

Last month, Ninvalle was appointed Chairman of the AIBA Youth Commission.