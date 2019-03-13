Guyanese athlete Kcaysha Medas-King to be honoured in NY

Kcaysha Medas-King, daughter of Andy Medas-King; the founder of the Pansy Medas-King Classic Road Race and Youth Olympics, has be selected for an award from the United States of America Track and Field Association’s (USATF) New York branch, next Sunday when the sports body host’s its fifth annual awards Banquet.

The grand occasion will be hosted at the White Plains Crowne Plaza in White Plains, N.Y. and Kcaysha who trains with the Midas Touch track club, has been nominated for the overall female track athlete award, a monumental achievement, considering that she is an under-11 athlete.

In an invited comment to Kaieteur Sport, Kcaysha’s father, Andy, gave thanks to the Almighty for his daughter’s achievement and he pledged that he will continue working with her to see positive and constant curve of improvement in her career.

Also as part of the ceremony, a total of nine officials will be inducted into the USATF New York’s hall of fame, those officials are as follows:

Fred Adler

Leon Bailey

Stella Cashman

Joe Caruso

Brent Lee (posthumously)

Alan Steinfeld (posthumously)

Dick Mann

Mary Onken

Doris Wahl (posthumously)