Latest update March 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyanese athlete Kcaysha Medas-King to be honoured in NY

Mar 13, 2019 Sports 0

 

Kcaysha Medas-King, daughter of Andy Medas-King; the founder of the Pansy Medas-King Classic Road Race and Youth Olympics, has be selected for an award from the United States of America Track and Field Association’s (USATF) New York branch, next Sunday when the sports body host’s its fifth annual awards Banquet.

Kcaysha Medas-King

The grand occasion will be hosted at the White Plains Crowne Plaza in White Plains, N.Y. and Kcaysha who trains with the Midas Touch track club, has been nominated for the overall female track athlete award, a monumental achievement, considering that she is an under-11 athlete.
In an invited comment to Kaieteur Sport, Kcaysha’s father, Andy, gave thanks to the Almighty for his daughter’s achievement and he pledged that he will continue working with her to see positive and constant curve of improvement in her career.
Also as part of the ceremony, a total of nine officials will be inducted into the USATF New York’s hall of fame, those officials are as follows:
Fred Adler
Leon Bailey
Stella Cashman
Joe Caruso
Brent Lee (posthumously)
Alan Steinfeld (posthumously)
Dick Mann
Mary Onken
Doris Wahl (posthumously)

 

More in this category

Sports

Annual Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Squash Tourney starts today

Annual Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Squash Tourney starts...

Mar 13, 2019

The annual Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Squash Tournament will begin today at the usual hosting venue, the Georgetown Club, Camp Street. A total 44 players will compete in 8 categories over...
Read More
17 local athletes qualify for CARIFTA Games 2019

17 local athletes qualify for CARIFTA Games 2019

Mar 13, 2019

East Bank and East Coast triumph

East Bank and East Coast triumph

Mar 13, 2019

Bartica Cycling Challenge Former National Upright champ Ralph Belle excited about Saturday’s race

Bartica Cycling Challenge Former National Upright...

Mar 13, 2019

Woodpecker Products Women’s Hockey LeagueGBTI GCC beat Bingo Spartans again

Woodpecker Products Women’s Hockey LeagueGBTI...

Mar 13, 2019

Gonsalves, CARICOM hopeful after ICC meeting

Gonsalves, CARICOM hopeful after ICC meeting

Mar 13, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]