GMR&SC Drag Championship Team Trans Pacific backs event on and off the strip

One of Guyana’s leading Auto Sales and Spare parts retailer, Trans Pacific, has readily thrown its support behind the motor racing community once again as they recently confirmed their sponsorship of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC), Drag Championship, round one.

At Trans Pacific Auto Sales, Good Hope East Coast Demerara Office, Proprietor Sahadeo Ramsewack handed over his sponsorship cheque to GMRSC’s representative, Balram Ramdeo.

Ramdeo, who is also Ramsewack’s mechanic, thanked his boss on behalf of the GMR&SC for his generous contribution.

While being a patron, Ramsewack will also be looking to prove his machine’s power when Rameez Mohamed takes to the drag strip this Sunday in Ramsewack’s Toyota Alteeza which is the current nine-second class champion.

During social media platforms, Mohamed has been abuzz due to the fact that the strip has now been equipped with a launch pad and with the finishing touches on the project set to be completed this week and he explained that, “It’s going to help us put down a lot more power while giving us more control. Overall it will improve drag time and I expect the strip record to be crushed come next week Sunday.”

Rameez further boasted that the only vehicles that he is wary of include Team Mohamed’s black Nissan GTR that currently holds the strip record.

However, Team Mohamed’s has added another GTR to their fleet of race machines which is sure to cause more problems come next Sunday. This new GTR, the third acquisition by owner, Azruddin Mohamed, only a couple months ago was ranked the fastest GTR in the world.

The KOTS 3 will race off next Sunday from 09:00hrs and admission to the venue will cost $1000 for adults; $500 for children.