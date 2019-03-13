Family does tek sides in crime

A man deh in he hospital bed right now. He lost couple teeth and he can’t talk good. And all because he had a spliff and he run when he see de police.

Dem boys seh from de time he run he know dat he shouldn’t have de spliff; he know it illegal but like everything else and everybody, people like tek a chance.

De story lopsided. De man family claim how de police beat him and knock out he teeth. De police claim how a man behave like a public spirited citizen; a man see de odda man running from de police and he pelt de man wid a piece of iron. Of course dat stop de running right away.

A man was behaving bad at he home after he drink and get drunk. Dem boys seh de man behave so bad dat he own sisters get frighten and move out dem house. Although de woman move out, de man go pun he verandah and continue to behave bad. He even pelt he sister wid bottle.

De police was passing and de man pick up he cutlass. Dem warn him, but he continue to advance and he get shoot in he foot. He dead.

Now de relatives telling how de police should use less force when dem confronting people. Dem boys seh people want de police to walk wid a tamarind whip and lash dem bad man who got gun or who pelting dem.

De bottom line is dat dem same relatives who talking about de force wha police does use should talk to dem own about behaving in a certain way. De odda day a woman stand up while she son beat away pon a blind man and when people ask she to stop him, she claim when he drunk nobody could talk to him. But if a man did run in and put a lash pon him, it woulda be a different story.

Dem boys don’t have a solution, but dem know fuh sure dat no matter how bad a man is, he family gon always find excuse why nobody should do him anything.

Talk half and pray de police don’t tun dem back when there is crime.