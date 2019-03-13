East Bank and East Coast triumph

East Bank and East Coast registered first round victories when the Demerara Cricket Board inter association U-17 50-over tournament commenced yesterday.

At Wales, East Bank Demerara thrashed West Demerara by a 191 runs. Led by a fine 59 from Mavindra Dindyal and an even half century from Matthew Nandu, the son of former national all-rounder Arjune Nandu, East Bank Demerara rattled up 238-9 off their reduced quota of 46 overs. Zachary Jodah supported with 28 not out as Daniel Roberts claimed 2-35.

In reply West Demerara crumbled for 47 all out in 10 overs. Nicholas Rajpat was the only batsman to reach double figures with 14 as Rivaldo Phillips captured 3-6 and Darrius Andrews 3 for 11.

Over at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara defeated Georgetown by 39 runs. East Coast won the toss and elected to bat, but despite their cautious approach, found it difficult to score, falling for a merger 94 from 44.1 overs. Edmond Person and Reynaldo Mohamed scored 25 and 24 respectively, while Ezekiel Wilson grabbed 3 for 18 and Niron Bissu 3 for 23.

In reply, Georgetown struggled, falling short by 40 runs. Chad Shivrattan made 17 and Bissu 12; Shafeek Khan turned in amazing figures of 3 for 8 while Romel Datterdeen and Jagdesh Dowlatram took 2 for 13 and 14 respectively.

The competition continues today with Georgetown facing East Bank Demerara at Wales, while East Coast Demerara will battle West Demerara at Lusignan.