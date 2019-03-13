Latest update March 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

East Bank and East Coast triumph

Mar 13, 2019 Sports 0

 

East Bank and East Coast registered first round victories when the Demerara Cricket Board inter association U-17 50-over tournament commenced yesterday.

Shafeek Khan

At Wales, East Bank Demerara thrashed West Demerara by a 191 runs. Led by a fine 59 from Mavindra Dindyal and an even half century from Matthew Nandu, the son of former national all-rounder Arjune Nandu, East Bank Demerara rattled up 238-9 off their reduced quota of 46 overs. Zachary Jodah supported with 28 not out as Daniel Roberts claimed 2-35.
In reply West Demerara crumbled for 47 all out in 10 overs. Nicholas Rajpat was the only batsman to reach double figures with 14 as Rivaldo Phillips captured 3-6 and Darrius Andrews 3 for 11.

Mavindra Dindyal (left) and Matthew Nandu

Over at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara defeated Georgetown by 39 runs. East Coast won the toss and elected to bat, but despite their cautious approach, found it difficult to score, falling for a merger 94 from 44.1 overs. Edmond Person and Reynaldo Mohamed scored 25 and 24 respectively, while Ezekiel Wilson grabbed 3 for 18 and Niron Bissu 3 for 23.
In reply, Georgetown struggled, falling short by 40 runs. Chad Shivrattan made 17 and Bissu 12; Shafeek Khan turned in amazing figures of 3 for 8 while Romel Datterdeen and Jagdesh Dowlatram took 2 for 13 and 14 respectively.
The competition continues today with Georgetown facing East Bank Demerara at Wales, while East Coast Demerara will battle West Demerara at Lusignan.

 

More in this category

Sports

Annual Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Squash Tourney starts today

Annual Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Squash Tourney starts...

Mar 13, 2019

The annual Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Squash Tournament will begin today at the usual hosting venue, the Georgetown Club, Camp Street. A total 44 players will compete in 8 categories over...
Read More
17 local athletes qualify for CARIFTA Games 2019

17 local athletes qualify for CARIFTA Games 2019

Mar 13, 2019

East Bank and East Coast triumph

East Bank and East Coast triumph

Mar 13, 2019

Bartica Cycling Challenge Former National Upright champ Ralph Belle excited about Saturday’s race

Bartica Cycling Challenge Former National Upright...

Mar 13, 2019

Woodpecker Products Women’s Hockey LeagueGBTI GCC beat Bingo Spartans again

Woodpecker Products Women’s Hockey LeagueGBTI...

Mar 13, 2019

Gonsalves, CARICOM hopeful after ICC meeting

Gonsalves, CARICOM hopeful after ICC meeting

Mar 13, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]