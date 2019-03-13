Camille’s Institute, Beterverwagting, Vreed-en-Hoop among Windball victors

Camille’s Institute, Beterverwagting and Vreed-en-Hoop were among the winners when the National Sports Commission sponsored Cheddi Jagan memorial five-over Windball Cricket tournament continued recently at the National Gymnasium.

Playing in the male category, Camille’s Institute defeated Goed Fortuin Secondary by 10 wickets. Batting first, Goed Fortuin managed 81-2 with Satesh Persaud scoring 34; Enkosi Morris claimed 2-26. Camille’s Institute responded with 83 without loss. John Pillay scored 49.

Beterverwagting overcame Soesdyke by 10 wickets. Soesdyke got to 73-2, taking first strike. Kobe Robertson made 28. Beterverwagting replied with 75 without loss. Kapil Dev made 32.

Vreed-en-Hoop beat Queenstown by nine wickets. Queenstown scored 78-5, taking first strike. Colin King made 40; Saif Ali had 2-1. Vreen en Hoop replied with 80-1; Ajat Khan got 20 and Ali 27.

In the female segment, Annandale Secondary overcame Camille’s Institute by 18 runs. Batting first, Annandale Secondary managed 118-1. Dellic Chandrashelhar struck 60, while Avril Prashad made 26. Camille’s Institute were restricted to 100-2, in response. Anessa Barker made 28.

Covent Garden beat Queenstown Secondary by eight wickets. Queenstown Secondary made 90 without loss, batting first. Keisha Bawlins got 46 and Aaliyah Peters 38. Covent Garden Secondary responded with 95-2; Tehia Suegrim scored 38 and T Duncan 26.

Soesdyke Secondary defeated Vreed-en-Hoop by seven runs. Soesdyke Secondary took first turn in the middle and scored 103-2. Tenisha Hunte slammed 50, while Shenika Rodney made 32. Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary mustered 96-1 in reply. Trica Singh made 38 and Faatimah Wilson 36.

In other matches, Goed Fortuin Secondary managed 83-5, taking first strike. Celine Liverpool got 32 as Indera Amardeo picked up 3-25 and Shania DeFreitas had 2-23. Carmel Secondary responded with 86; I. Amardeo stroked 56 and Siana Abrams 28.

Queenstown batted first and made 56-1 with A. Peters scoring 26. Goed Fortuin Secondary replied with 58-1; Ashley Yard hit 28.

Annandale Secondary scored 64-3, taking first knock. Shamika Edwards made 30; Alicia Henry took 2-0. Soesdyke Secondary got to 65-1 in response.

Covent Garden batted first and posted 106 without loss. Nikhaila Agrippa slammed 56 and Tehira Suegrim 38. Vreed-en-Hoop made 48 without loss in response. Tricia Singh made 30.

