Businesswoman charged with trafficking Venezuelans, employing minor

Savita Persaud, the proprietor of the Liquid Love Bar, which is located at Station Street, Kitty, appeared before a City Magistrate yesterday to face several trafficking in persons charges.

The 33-year-old woman was not required to plead to five charges when she appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The first two charges stated that, between January 31, 2019 and March 8, last, at Station Street. Kitty, she engaged in trafficking in persons, in that she recruited, transported and harboured two Venezuelans, for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

It was further alleged that, during the same period, Persaud unlawfully withheld the identification cards of two Venezuelan nationals in aid of trafficking in persons.

The last charge stated that, during the same period, she employed a 17-year-old child to sell liquor at her premises.

The woman’s lawyer, George Thomas, in a failed attempt to secure bail for his client,told the court that his client rented the Venezuelans, including the 17-year-old, an apartment on her premises.

However, the lawyer said that the Venezuelans were unable to pay the rent. Hence, the woman told them to leave, and they went and reported to the police that they were being held against their will.

However, it was reported that the businesswoman employed the Venezuelans to work at her business place as prostitutes, and she confiscated their travel documents.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to bail being granted to the woman, on the grounds of the prevalence of the offence and the penalty that the charge attracts. He also objected on the grounds that the Venezuelans are in protective custody. Hence, Persaud was remanded to prison until March 15.