Annual Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Squash Tourney starts today

The annual Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Squash Tournament will begin today at the usual hosting venue, the Georgetown Club, Camp Street.
A total 44 players will compete in 8 categories over 5 days of competition. The juniors range from 7 to 16 years of age and they will be competing in skill level groups. Caribbean Champions Shomari Wiltshire and Michael Alphonso will compete in the top Category, A, with Samuel Ince-Carvalhal, Nicholas Verwey and Gianni Carpenter.
Other top junior players competing include Abosaide Cadogan, Kirsten Gomes, Mohryan Baksh, Lucas Jonas and Ethan Jonas. Up-coming youngsters in Categories C to H will be fighting for their place in the trophy winners line-up on the final day at the presentation which will take place on Sunday.

