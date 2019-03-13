Annual Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Squash Tourney starts today

Latest update March 13th, 2019 12:59 AM
The annual Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Squash Tournament will begin today at the usual hosting venue, the Georgetown Club, Camp Street.
A total 44 players will compete in 8 categories over 5 days of competition. The juniors range from 7 to 16 years of age and they will be competing in skill level groups. Caribbean Champions Shomari Wiltshire and Michael Alphonso will compete in the top Category, A, with Samuel Ince-Carvalhal, Nicholas Verwey and Gianni Carpenter.
Other top junior players competing include Abosaide Cadogan, Kirsten Gomes, Mohryan Baksh, Lucas Jonas and Ethan Jonas. Up-coming youngsters in Categories C to H will be fighting for their place in the trophy winners line-up on the final day at the presentation which will take place on Sunday.
Mar 13, 2019The annual Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Squash Tournament will begin today at the usual hosting venue, the Georgetown Club, Camp Street. A total 44 players will compete in 8 categories over...
Mar 13, 2019
Mar 13, 2019
Mar 13, 2019
Mar 13, 2019
Mar 13, 2019
I consider Donald Rodney a friend. Donald, my wife and I were holed up together in my home during the American invasion... more
With all the focus on the impending constitutional crisis, it is to some extent understandable that the political situation... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The United States of America, Canada and the English-speaking countries of the Caribbean together... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]