17 local athletes qualify for CARIFTA Games 2019

Head of the Amateur Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson, had disclosed with the media last year that he was looking to have at least 20 athletes competing at the Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA) games and his dream will surely be a reality with a total of 17 local stars registering Carifta Standards (CS) which ultimately means they have booked their place in this year’s regional games.

Prior to last weekend’s final trials for the games that will be held this Easter weekend in the Grand Cayman Islands, only nine athletes had registered CS. However, in a last ditch effort, over 200 athletes registered for the two day event last weekend at the National Track and Field Center and an additional eight lads made the final cut.

The full list of qualified athletes along with their club and event is listed below.

Females

1. Brianna Charles – Running Brave (100m)

2. Deshana Skeete – Christianburg Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) – 200m

3. Keliza Smith – Running Brave (400m)

4. Adriel Austin – Running Brave (800m)

5. Shaquka Tyrell – CWSS (800m & 1500m)

6. Princess Browne – Running Brave (Triple jump)

7. Jahaziah Copeland – Upper Demerara (Shot Put)

8. Anisha Gibbons – Ruralites (Javelin)

Male

1. Osrick Pellew – Ruralites (100m)

2. Loneil Marks – Hopetown Flames (100, 200m)

3. Osa Blair – Police (100m)

4. Daniel Williams – Upper Dem (200m)

5. Cordell Charles – Super Upcoming Runners (1500m)

6. Daniel Melville – Police (800m)

7. Matthew Gordon – Hopetown Flames (3000m)

8. Melon Lowenfield – Guyana Defence Force (High Jump)

9. Tremaine Browne – CWSs (long jump)

Speaking to Kaieteur Sport on Saturday, AAG boss Aubrey Hutson was confident of his association’s ability to secure sponsorship for all of the qualified athletes, while signaling that the Government of Guyana (GOG) played a big role in their last couple overseas trips and he is grateful for their support. He mentioned that their continued support will be welcomed not only as they prepare for next month’s Carifta games but, as he disclosed, the AAG is putting together a bid document to host the 2021 Carifta games.

In 2017, Guyana achieved their biggest medal haul, a total of eight, from a team that had consisted of just 12 athletes, so the potential this year is greater, with the overseas athletes yet to be confirmed. (Calvin Chapman)