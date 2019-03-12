Press Association threatens boycott of Jagdeo

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo’s recent attack on President of the Guyana Press Association (GPA), Nazima Raghubir, has prompted a stern statement from the GPA threatening boycott.

GPA yesterday condemned the continued attacks on media professionals by Jagdeo.

The association said that it views the continued attacks as encouraging threats to the lives and livelihoods of media professionals.

GPA said that it has been documenting the attacks made by Jagdeo over the last few months. These are consistent with attacks he made in the past as a sitting Head of State. These were and are not limited to referring to journalists as “Carrion crows and vultures” and as “opposition media” and singling out media houses.

GPA noted that over the months, Jagdeo has referred to private media outlets as “fake news”, “biased news”, or “government aligned news”. He is on record saying that he will call on his supporters to boycott one newscast and its parent company.

He has singled out the privately owned Kaieteur News, state owned Chronicle and former GPA President Gordon Moseley with accusations of being “government aligned”.

GPA further noted that Jagdeo’s comments are complemented by equally vitriolic and dangerous statements carried on his personal and party social media pages. In two recent posts, a news entity was referred to as “fake news” and a journalist as a “propagandist”. Both of these have attracted negative and threatening comments.

GPA said that it “recognises that the hierarchy of the Jagdeo’s party supports these attacks as we note its continued silence on Jagdeo’s attacks on the free press and freedom of expression. We wish to remind this Jagdeo-led party that a free press whose work is done without hindrance and attacks is among the the basic tenets of democracy that the party preaches about.”

Further, the association said that it will hold Jagdeo accountable if any harm is brought to media workers in keeping with his attacks.

GPA said too, “If these attacks continue we will not hesitate to call on our members to boycott press events involving the Leader of the Opposition. Additionally, we stand by editorial sanctions media houses see fit to take in response to any continued attacks on the press.

“At this time, the GPA would like to remind all political parties, politicians and personalities that journalists have a right to conduct their duties without fear of intimidation and in this case without attack.”

At a recent press conference, Jagdeo faced questions on his Pradoville mansion. At least three members of the media posed questions to Jagdeo on this matter.

He became irritated. He eventually lashed out at Raghubir as she questioned him.

Jagdeo was asked whether the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) offered him to settle in having him pay the state the difference as SARA believes that he was given the Ogle land at a price below market value.

Jagdeo responded, “I had preempted that by saying even if they offer me to pay one cent more to settle it (he would refuse). They never did (asked). I preempted that.”

This is when it became most uncomfortable for the former president.

Raghubir asked, “On what basis were you going to reject it? “

He responded, “That is my position.”

Raghubir: “I just wanted to clarify on what basis you rejected the payment?”

Jagdeo: “Because I rejected it. I do not have no basis. What kind of stupid question is that?”

Raghubir: “That is not a stupid question, it is a logical question. You made a statement and I am asking you to clarify.”

Jagdeo: “I said it is political; you have to use deductive reasoning, if it is a political thing. I get impatient with silly questions.”

Raghubir interrupted: “I get impatient with stupid statements.”

Jagdeo continued: “If it is a political matter, it’s an adventure. Why would I waste my time behind an adventure which is a political matter? That is the reason I rejected it.”