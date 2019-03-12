Police deny beating teen on America Street

The police have issued an official statement that denied that ranks had contract with a teen who is now in the hospital with a broken jaw and missing teeth.

Shamar Tanner, 19, claimed he was gun-butted till he passed out on Friday night.

He was reportedly taken to the hospital by a minibus. However, police said that ranks escorted him.

The police “denied” ranks had any physical contact with the injured person, Shamar Tanner. They said that apart from escorting him to the GPHC, a thorough investigation has since been launched by Commander ‘A’ Division, Assistant Commissioner Marlon Chapman.

“On Friday March 8, 2019, about 20:00hrs, Police ranks conducting foot patrol on America Street G/T, observed the suspicious actions of Tanner whom upon being approached, ran in an eastern direction. During the process of running away, a male who has since been identified and is currently being sought, reportedly hurled a piece of iron at Tanner which struck him in the face, resulting in his injuries.”

The police said that it fully respects the human rights of everyone and takes prompt and condign actions against anyone who violates such rights.

“Tanner is presently recuperating at the Georgetown Public Hospital, a further update will be given shortly.”

Tanner had claimed that he ran from police on America Street because he had a joint of marijuana in his pocket.