Minister Bulkan visits proposed sites for NDC in Pomeroon

“Minister Bulkan Center with the new NDCs Chairperson’s and Deputy Chairpersons.”

Last Friday, Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, visited three sites in the Pomeroon, which were earmarked for the construction of the New NDC buildings.

The newly established NDCs are the Nile/Cozier Neighbourhood Democratic Council, Chaired by Mr. Narad Persaud; the Kitty/Providence Neighbourhood Democratic Council, Chaired by Mr. Dexter Cameron; and the Moruca/Phoenix Neighbourhood Democratic Council, Chaired by Mr. Sheldon English.

During the visit to the Pomeroon, the minister also hosted an Orientation Session for the newly appointed Leaders and councilors of these NDCs.

The team also comprised the Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Denis Jaikaran, and other regional officials from the Region Two Democratic Council.

During the visit, Bulkan spoke of the importance of the Local Democratic Councils; the promise of regular local government elections and the laws governing the Local government.

The Regional Executive Officer Mr. Denis Jaikaran also pledged the Regional Administration’s support of these newly elected NDC.

Jaikaran said that the region will keenly supervise the Construction of the new NDC buildings, and will also provide the staffing and training of the officials.

