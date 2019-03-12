Jagdeo’s threats at Babu Jaan inflammatory – Govt. files complaint to ERC

– PPP, in turn, asks Commission to probe Coalition

Government has condemned as belligerent and “inciting” what it says are inflammatory statements made by Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, Sunday, at Babu Jaan, Port Mourant, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six).

The Opposition Leader was at the time addressing residents of Region Six who gathered to commemorate the birth anniversary of late President Dr. Cheddi Jagan.

However, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), in Opposition, has denied that the statements are inflammatory and insisted that the Government is running scared.

According to the Ministry of the Presidency, Jagdeo is quoted on Sunday as saying: “Here in Berbice and right across Guyana when the ministers or [President David] Granger or [Prime Minister Moses] Nagamootoo come here after the 21st of March, you say to them, chase them out…”

“The Government deems as irresponsible, the call by Mr. Jagdeo for citizens to “chase” President David Granger, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo or any government official. Mr. Jagdeo’s inciting can result in a breach of the law and must be condemned as unacceptable, malicious and mischievous.”

The Government said that Jagdeo has a “history” of wanton utterances and his most recent at Babu Jaan has serious implications on peace, race relations and national security, particularly in an election year.

“The Government notes that any call to violence or a breach of public order must be deplored.

All Guyanese can be assured, that law enforcement agencies will take action against anyone who engages in unlawful behaviour and any attempts to “chase” the President, Prime Minster or ministers of the government out of any region of Guyana.”

Meanwhile, a released letter indicated that Barbara Pilgrim, a parliamentarian for the A Partnership For National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) has written Lloyd Smith,

Legal Investigations Officer of the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), complaining.

Pilgrim said that at a meeting held at Babu Jaan, Port Mourant, Berbice on Sunday, Jagdeo made the following statement: “We are going here in Berbice and right across Guyana. When the ministers or Granger or Nagamootoo come here after the 21stMarch, say to them, walk behind them, chase them out. They’re gonna be illegal”.

Pilgrim said that she believes that the statement runs counter to the country’s values of ethnic relations and social cohesion.

“This statement will only serve to create ethnic tensions and confusion in Region Six where I reside, and can be interpreted to mean that government and other persons not connected to the People’s Progressive Party Civic PPP/C must not be allowed in this region.

“I am therefore asking the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) to apply its strongest possible sanctions available against the maker of this statement.”

The PPP, meanwhile, also issued a statement rejecting the Ministry of the Presidency’s misleading characterization of comments made by Jagdeo.

“The PPP General Secretary was clear in his call for peaceful protests by party members and supporters after March 21, 2019 – the constitutionally mandated deadline for General and Regional Elections, following the passage of the no-confidence motion.

“The PPP General Secretary was clear in his message – after March 21, 2019, the APNU+AFC Coalition Government becomes illegal, illegitimate and unconstitutional.”

PPP stressed that the statement by the Ministry of the Presidency that Jagdeo’s inciting can result in a breach of the law and must be condemned as unacceptable, malicious and mischievous, is misplaced.

“Mr. Jagdeo said clearly: ‘We are not accepting a delay in the election. Let me make it clear, if you go for House-to House registration until 2020, the People’s Progressive Party will not go back to the Parliament to extend the life of this government; and they need us to extend the life of the government or else the government becomes illegal, unconstitutional…

‘Here in Berbice and right across Guyana, when the ministers or (President David) Granger or (Prime Minister Moses) Nagamootoo come here after the 21st of March, you say to them, walk behind them, chase them out. They are going to be illegal.

‘Say to them, ‘You are illegal! Free up the country! You are undemocratic!’”

PPP said that Guyanese people have a right to peacefully protest.

“That Guyana is on the precipice of a constitutional crisis makes it necessary for Guyanese to be able to send a clear message to the current Administration, including at times when APNU+AFC Coalition officials visit communities in Guyana, wastefully expending taxpayers’ monies.

“Our people have a right to their views about the ‘group of interlopers’ sitting in Government offices and refusing to respect and abide by the Constitution they swore to uphold.”

The PPP said that Coalition Government is clearly running scared of the consequences that will follow after March 21, 2019.

“It has also, already, demonstrated fear of the Guyanese electorate by advancing tactics to delay constitutionally mandated General and Regional Elections.”

The PPP went further.

Executive Secretary, Zulfikar Mustapha, wrote Dr. John Oswald Smith, Chairman of the ERC calling on the body to investigation the coalition for breach of the Constitution and what was said to be national disruptions.

“I write to request an investigation by the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) of the

APNU+AFC Coalition Government for several breaches, which could have grave consequences

for our county, Guyanese people and national harmony.”

Mustapha said that Article 212 D of the Constitution of Guyana states the functions of the ERC include taking steps to “…monitor and review all legislation and all administrative acts or omissions relating to or having implications for ethnic relations…”

“In line with the Commission’s mandate, I request that the Commission investigate the Coalition

Government’s breach of Article 106 of the Constitution of Guyana, which would result in an illegal government after March 21, 2019 (the deadline for General for Regional Elections).

“This coupled with Coalition Government officials’ actions, which polarize our people via the circulation of racially inciteful material on social media and via other platforms, will lead to an intensification of uncertainty and ethnic disharmony.”

Mustapha asked that the matter be treated expeditiously by the Commission and appropriate sanctions implemented to avert the perils of the “dangerous” path that the Coalition Government seems bent on leading Guyana down.