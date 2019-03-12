Latest update March 12th, 2019 12:59 AM

Four Clubs Contesting WDFA U-11 Tourney – Den Amstel record huge eight goal win over Pouderoyen

Mar 12, 2019 Sports 0

Den Amstel goal scorers

Aaron Sampson

Play in the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) Under-11 League commenced with a number of matches at the Den Amstel Community Centre Ground where the home team pieced together the largest margin of victory.
Den Amstel are unbeaten having also defeated Eagles Football Club of Stewartville 3-1. Uitvlugt Warriors also recorded two wins, getting past Pouderoyen 4-1 and edging Eagles, 2-1.
Beavers did not show up for their match.
The goal scorers for Den Amstel against Pouderoyen were Jeremiah Damon with the first helmet-trick of the tournament, he scored 14th, 18th, 20th, and 30th minute. There was a double off the boot of Nicholas Adams (32th and 35th) and one each for Jason Adams (19) and Matthew Duncan (33).
Uitvlugt, in their narrow win over Eagles, got goals from Akeem McKend in the 23rd minute and
Aaron Sampson, two minutes later.

