Floodlights to tour Antigua

The Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) will embark on a tour to Antigua this week.
Hosted by the Antigua &Barbuda Softball Association, the GFSCA will play the host team in four (4) softball games. Two will be contested using the underhand bowling method and the other two will be using the overhand bowling. The team departs tomorrow. A number of seasoned players will make the trip to Antigua including Anil Beharry who is the captain of the side.
The Floodlights squad will come from: Anil Beharry Capt., Anand Persaud Vice/Capt, Pooran Singh, Rakesh Goverdhan Arjune, Ricky Deonarain, Kenrick Persaud, Roger Dobay, Patrick Khan, Vishnu Hardyal, Valmicky Dilchandr, Dennis De Andrade, Vicky Bharosay, Ramchand Ragbeer and Khemwantie Singh who is the Manager.

