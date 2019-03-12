Fight erupts as boyfriend walks free on manslaughter charge

Three weeks after Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan ruled that a prima facie case was established against the boyfriend of the teen, who allegedly jumped from a moving car, the said magistrate yesterday discharged the matter.

Rick Sewcharran, 21, of Diamond, East Bank Demerara, was the subject of a preliminary inquiry having been charged for manslaughter.

Particulars of the charge against the young man had alleged that on June 10, 2018 he unlawfully killed 19-year-old Sasia Adams, his girlfriend.

Adams, formerly of East Street, Georgetown, was employed at the Princess Ramada Hotel, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

The charge was recommended by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), after the police completed investigations and forwarded a file to the chambers.

Yesterday when the matter was called in the Chief Magistrate’s courtroom, the Magistrate ruled that after perusing the evidence she was not satisfied that the prosecution was able to prove their case against the young man, hence, the charge was discharged.

Magistrate McLennan ruled three weeks ago that a prima facie case had been made out against the young man for the offence; hence he was called upon to lead a defence.

Yesterday, the Magistrate reversed her decision and told the court that the prosecution was unable to lead sufficient evidence in the matter.

Sewcharran was seated in the prisoner’s dock. Upon hearing the ruling, he turned to his family who was seated in court and began to laugh. The relatives of the deceased who were also seated in the courtroom began crying.

Soon after both families exited the courtroom and made their way down into the compound.

While in the court compound, the mother of the deceased was crying uncontrollably when she grabbed on to Sewcharran and began shouting, “You kill my daughter and walk free of the charge.” The woman and Sewcharran fell to the ground but were quickly picked up by family members.

The now free man and his lawyer then went to the police outpost at the court and reported that the woman assaulted him. He was advised to go and report the matter to the Brickdam Police Station.

According to a statement from the police, on the night of June 10, 2018 Adams and her boyfriend were travelling west along Lamaha Street, Georgetown in a white Toyota 212 motorcar when she opened the door and leapt from the car, landing on the southern side of the road.

The police said that the boyfriend picked up the woman and transported her to the hospital where she died.

Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh gave her cause of death as blunt trauma to the head.

Based on reports, the police sought several extensions to further detain the boyfriend after there were conflicting reports surrounding the death of the teenager.

It was reported that Adams who was admitted to the hospital in a conscious state, told doctors that she had fallen down at home.

Her family, however, are adamant that Adams was pushed out of the moving car by her boyfriend whom they have publicly described as an “animal.”

Throughout the hearing Sewcharran was represented by Attorney-at-law Sanjeev Datadin.

The lawyer had always argued that his client found himself at the centre of an unfortunate accident, noting too, that his client has at all times maintained his innocence.

According to the lawyer, his client has maintained that his girlfriend jumped from the moving car, which caused her to sustain severe head injuries.