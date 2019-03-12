Elderly man succumbs from snake bite

A farmer, who was formerly of Queenstown, Essequibo Coast, died on Saturday after he was reportedly bitten by a venomous snake on his Baramanie farm, Region One.

The dead man has since been identified as Leslie Valentine Seymour, 50. Based on reports, around 10:00 hrs last Friday morning, Seymour and his wife were reaping cabbage from their farm, when he was bitten twice by a snake.

The man’s wife Dianne Henry said that he was bitten once on his thumb and once on the index finger by a labaria snake, some 3ft. in length.

The woman said that she then paddled more than 40 miles from Baramanie to the nearest hospital in Kumaka. The woman said that she arrived at the Kumaka hospital at 10:00hrs the following day with her husband, who was at that time unconscious.

According to Henry, when she arrived at Kumaka, the hospital was unable to treat her husband’s snake bite. The man was subsequently transferred to the Oscar Joseph District Hospital, Charity Essequibo Coast, then to the Suddie Public Hospital, where he later died while receiving medical attention.

The body of Leslie Valentine Seymour is presently at the Suddie Mortuary awaiting a postmortem examination.