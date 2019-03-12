Dhanraj, Persaud, Jaikarran slam centuries as ECO Champs and QC contest drawn

Mitra Dhanraj, Saeed Persaud and Brandon Jaikarran struck centuries as ECO Champs and Queen’s College played to a draw when action in the Georgetown Cricket Association/Noble House Sea Foods Generation Next 100-over U19 tournament continued at Gandhi Youth Organisation ground last weekend.

Eco Champs elected to bat and were reduced to 15-3 with Vikash Jaikarran picking up all three wickets to fall. However, opener and skipper of the ECO champs side, 14-year-old Mitra Dhanraj and 18-year-old Saeed Persaud combined to add 290 for the fourth-wicket to steady the innings. Persaud struck 11 fours and five sixes before he was bowled by Jayden Alves for 116.

Dhanraj and national female player Cherry Ann Fraser added a further 40 with Fraser striking five fours and one six before she was lbw to Brandon Jaikarran for 26. Dhanraj displayed immense concentration as he carried his bat for the entire 55 overs which spanned four hours for 138; his chanceless innings contained 19 fours and four sixes as Eco Champs scored 373-5 including 75 extras. Vikash Jaikarran claimed 3-43.

Queen’s College responded brilliantly with openers Brandon Jaikarran and Bhedesh Persaud adding 201 off 29 overs before Persaud fell to 12-year old leg spinner Fabian Housein after hitting 13 fours and four sixes in scoring 88.

Brandon Jaikarran and Vikash Jaikarran put on 50 for the third wicket before Vikash Jaikarran fell to Ryan Seecharran for 13. Despite Seecharran picking up two more quick wickets, Brandon Jaikarran continued to play his shots and soon reached his triple figure mark and along with Areeb Ali batted their team to safety as they finished on 314-5. Brandon Jaikarran, who was let off the hook thrice, remained unbeaten on 137. He struck 14 fours and five sixes, while Ali made three not out. Seecharan grabbed 3-22 and Housein 2-20.