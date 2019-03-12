Latest update March 12th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Dhanraj, Persaud, Jaikarran slam centuries as ECO Champs and QC contest drawn

Mar 12, 2019 Sports 0

Mitra Dhanraj and Saeed Persaud were outstanding.

Mitra Dhanraj, Saeed Persaud and Brandon Jaikarran struck centuries as ECO Champs and Queen’s College played to a draw when action in the Georgetown Cricket Association/Noble House Sea Foods Generation Next 100-over U19 tournament continued at Gandhi Youth Organisation ground last weekend.
Eco Champs elected to bat and were reduced to 15-3 with Vikash Jaikarran picking up all three wickets to fall. However, opener and skipper of the ECO champs side, 14-year-old Mitra Dhanraj and 18-year-old Saeed Persaud combined to add 290 for the fourth-wicket to steady the innings. Persaud struck 11 fours and five sixes before he was bowled by Jayden Alves for 116.
Dhanraj and national female player Cherry Ann Fraser added a further 40 with Fraser striking five fours and one six before she was lbw to Brandon Jaikarran for 26. Dhanraj displayed immense concentration as he carried his bat for the entire 55 overs which spanned four hours for 138; his chanceless innings contained 19 fours and four sixes as Eco Champs scored 373-5 including 75 extras. Vikash Jaikarran claimed 3-43.
Queen’s College responded brilliantly with openers Brandon Jaikarran and Bhedesh Persaud adding 201 off 29 overs before Persaud fell to 12-year old leg spinner Fabian Housein after hitting 13 fours and four sixes in scoring 88.
Brandon Jaikarran and Vikash Jaikarran put on 50 for the third wicket before Vikash Jaikarran fell to Ryan Seecharran for 13. Despite Seecharran picking up two more quick wickets, Brandon Jaikarran continued to play his shots and soon reached his triple figure mark and along with Areeb Ali batted their team to safety as they finished on 314-5. Brandon Jaikarran, who was let off the hook thrice, remained unbeaten on 137. He struck 14 fours and five sixes, while Ali made three not out. Seecharan grabbed 3-22 and Housein 2-20.

More in this category

Sports

National Junior Chess Championship…Defending champion Joshua Gopaul loses twice, Jaganandan, Allijohn and Lee share lead

National Junior Chess Championship…Defending champion Joshua...

Mar 12, 2019

Defending national junior champion Joshua Gopaul got an awakening call when he returned to the chessboard last weekend in the opening rounds of the National Junior Chess Championship when he was...
Read More
Cheddi Jagan 55-Mile Memorial Road Race – Berbice Leg…Curtis Dey tops senior field, Ralph Seenarine (junior), Alex Mendes (veteran); Shenika Teixeira is lone female

Cheddi Jagan 55-Mile Memorial Road Race –...

Mar 12, 2019

Carnegie School of Home Economics overcome Queenstown Secondary

Carnegie School of Home Economics overcome...

Mar 12, 2019

Aurora Knight Riders, Jaguars record victories in South Essequibo T/20 Cricket

Aurora Knight Riders, Jaguars record victories in...

Mar 12, 2019

Aurora Knight Riders Cricket Club Turns 9

Aurora Knight Riders Cricket Club Turns 9

Mar 12, 2019

Dhanraj, Persaud, Jaikarran slam centuries as ECO Champs and QC contest drawn

Dhanraj, Persaud, Jaikarran slam centuries as ECO...

Mar 12, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]