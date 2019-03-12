Dem boys seh …De Linden to Lethem is a Chinee tool

Latest update March 12th, 2019 12:59 AM
Mar 12, 2019 Dem Boys Seh, News 0
Fishing is a nice pastime. It call fuh patience but when you hook something you does feel too nice. China is a big country and it got a big hook. Guyana is a pond wid politicians who behaving like fish. That is how this country deh in all that trouble today.
Fun years dem Chinee was coming to Guyana. Nuff of dem end up living here. Dem even mek children who is more Guyanese than some Guyanese.
China know Brazil got a big population but just like how you can’t walk into some people house just like that, China can’t walk into Brazil. Suh it decide to use Guyana as the key. It sit down and plan then it lower de hook in this pond called Guyana. De hook got money.
Dem boys seh couple politicians get hook real tight. And de more de Chinee hook is de more dem lower de hook. Dem done see Lethem as de gateway to Brazil. That is how nuff Chinee businesses open in Lethem. And dem doing good business but that is only de bait.
Dem Guyana politicians who get hook fall fuh de offer of a road linking Linden and Lethem. This is wheh de hook sink in. Guyana borrowing money from China to build a road to benefit de Chinese. And of course, Guyana gun be paying fuh de Chinese labourers pun de road.
Once de road build, China gun ship good to Guyana and use de road to get de goods into Brazil. Dem boys know while this happening Guyana ain’t getting nutten. Dem who operating in Lethem already not paying taxes. Dem claim how de tax pay in Georgetown.
While de goods flowing through to Brazil, this country getting nutten; no tax; no nutten but it got to pay back de money China use to build de road.
And de talk sweet. De politicians gun be telling de people how dem getting benefits. And dem gun be smiling because dem pocket full.
Talk half and study that road to Lethem
