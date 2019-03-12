Cheddi Jagan 55-Mile Memorial Road Race – Berbice Leg…Curtis Dey tops senior field, Ralph Seenarine (junior), Alex Mendes (veteran); Shenika Teixeira is lone female

The Berbice leg of the 22nd annual Cheddi Jagan Memorial Cycle Road Race on Sunday last saw the home town riders dominating the 55-mile event which was won by Curtis Dey winning in a time of Two Hours 23 Minutes 35 Seconds.

Fellow Berbician Romello Crawford followed Dey to the line with the other top six spots filled by Christopher Griffith, Michael Anthony, Andrew Hicks and Balram Narine.

The event pedaled off at Freedom House in New Amsterdam, preceded to #55 Village before turning around to end at Port Mourant.

The top junior was Ralph Seenarine who was followed by Kevin Ross and David Hicks. Alex Mendes took the top podium spot in the veterans class, winning ahead of Junior Niles and Paul Choo-Wee-Nam.

The lone female competitor was Shenika Teixeira, while Steve Bhimsain received a special prize as one of the veteran competitors.

Assisting with the presentation of prizes were members of the PPP Executive including Presidential Candidate, Irfaan Ali.