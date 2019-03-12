Latest update March 12th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cheddi Jagan 55-Mile Memorial Road Race – Berbice Leg…Curtis Dey tops senior field, Ralph Seenarine (junior), Alex Mendes (veteran); Shenika Teixeira is lone female

Mar 12, 2019 Sports 0

Category winners and other leading finishers pose with Executive Members of the PPP including Presidential candidate Irfaan Ali following the presentation of prizes.

The Berbice leg of the 22nd annual Cheddi Jagan Memorial Cycle Road Race on Sunday last saw the home town riders dominating the 55-mile event which was won by Curtis Dey winning in a time of Two Hours 23 Minutes 35 Seconds.
Fellow Berbician Romello Crawford followed Dey to the line with the other top six spots filled by Christopher Griffith, Michael Anthony, Andrew Hicks and Balram Narine.
The event pedaled off at Freedom House in New Amsterdam, preceded to #55 Village before turning around to end at Port Mourant.
The top junior was Ralph Seenarine who was followed by Kevin Ross and David Hicks. Alex Mendes took the top podium spot in the veterans class, winning ahead of Junior Niles and Paul Choo-Wee-Nam.
The lone female competitor was Shenika Teixeira, while Steve Bhimsain received a special prize as one of the veteran competitors.
Assisting with the presentation of prizes were members of the PPP Executive including Presidential Candidate, Irfaan Ali.

More in this category

Sports

National Junior Chess Championship…Defending champion Joshua Gopaul loses twice, Jaganandan, Allijohn and Lee share lead

National Junior Chess Championship…Defending champion Joshua...

Mar 12, 2019

Defending national junior champion Joshua Gopaul got an awakening call when he returned to the chessboard last weekend in the opening rounds of the National Junior Chess Championship when he was...
Read More
Cheddi Jagan 55-Mile Memorial Road Race – Berbice Leg…Curtis Dey tops senior field, Ralph Seenarine (junior), Alex Mendes (veteran); Shenika Teixeira is lone female

Cheddi Jagan 55-Mile Memorial Road Race –...

Mar 12, 2019

Carnegie School of Home Economics overcome Queenstown Secondary

Carnegie School of Home Economics overcome...

Mar 12, 2019

Aurora Knight Riders, Jaguars record victories in South Essequibo T/20 Cricket

Aurora Knight Riders, Jaguars record victories in...

Mar 12, 2019

Aurora Knight Riders Cricket Club Turns 9

Aurora Knight Riders Cricket Club Turns 9

Mar 12, 2019

Dhanraj, Persaud, Jaikarran slam centuries as ECO Champs and QC contest drawn

Dhanraj, Persaud, Jaikarran slam centuries as ECO...

Mar 12, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]