Carnegie School of Home Economics overcome Queenstown Secondary

Carnegie School of Home Economics, Carmel Secondary and Tucville Secondary registered victories when play in the National Sports Commission AL Sport and Tour Promotions Cheddi Jagan Memorial five-over Windball competition commenced recently at the National Gymnasium.

In the male segment, Carnegie School of Home Economics recorded there first win in the sport, defeating Queenstown Secondary off the last ball.

Queenstown Secondary batted first and scored 88 without loss with Jahvan Worrell scoring 59. Carnegie School of Home Economics responded with 89-5; Jamal Booker made 36.

Carmel Secondary beat Soesdyke Secondary by 10 wickets. Soesdyke Secondary took first strike and posted 97-1; Shane Persaud scored 54. Carmel Secondary replied with 101 without loss. Jamal Dos Santos got 32.

In the female category, Tucville Secondary defeated Carnegie School of Home Economics by 33 runs. Tucville Secondary rattled up 128-1, batting first. Kizian London struck 72, while Karen Jupiter made 45. Carnegie School of Home Economics were restricted for 95-3, in reply. Mellisa Persaud made 42 and Odessa Joe 26.

Carmel Secondary beat Queenstown Secondary by nine wickets. Batting first, Queenstown Secondary got 53-3. Siana Abrams took two wickets. Carmel Secondary responded with 54-1.

The competition continues on Saturday.