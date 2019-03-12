Canje cattle farmers protest after animals impounded

Frustrated cattle farmers from East Canje, Berbice, yesterday picketed the Reliance Police Station after their animals were impounded by ranks on Saturday. They said that the situation has become overbearing since they are forced to pay hefty sums to have the animals released.

According to cattle farmer Indranauth Ramishwar, 55, of New Area Canefield Settlement, East Canje Berbice, 11 cows were impounded by ranks of the Reliance Police Station.

He explained that he returned home around 2:00 in the afternoon and was chasing his animals out when the police stopped him.

“Me see the police jeep come. When me go see, them say the cow deh from the roadway. So me tell them man (that) me deh behind them cow. Me get me water; me get breakfast; me get me flag.” The ranks reportedly ignored the farmer and chased the animals to the station and subsequently informed Ramishwar that he would need to pay $8000 per head to have them released.

The farmer explained that he was also told the additional cost attached for every day the animals remained at the station. He added that his animals were not being fed and given water, thus pushing him to gather $108,000 to release them back into his care.

Deonand Mohaber, also of Canefield Settlement, East Canje, told the media, while on the protest line, “Whole day me a deh with me animals. Them man this know that; them does pass and see me deh whole day.”

He explained that he is a former employee of Rose Hall Estate and after receiving severance pay he used it to invest in cattle farming.

“Me na get job, so me buy this cow and me say me go go savannah but them savannah them trench dry no water and the cow a walk over them man a do rice and farming deh so me na want that.

“So me say when rain fall me gun go in back. Me a deh with me animal. Nah say them unprotected. Me fed up, me confused. Let me tell you personally; me only get cholesterol problem and it raise presently. You a try to live one honest life and grow children and these people want tek bread out yuh mouth,” the aggravated farmer uttered.

Efforts to contact the Commander of B’ Division to comment on the matter were unsuccessful.