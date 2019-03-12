Authorities continue search for missing Captain, others

Authorities are continuing their search for the passengers who disappeared following a boat explosion on Sunday.

Kaieteur News understands that the missing have been identified as Carl Archer who was returning home with his wife, and boat captain known as “Sakie.”

A source close to the incident noted among the missing may also be several Venezuelans.

“Locals are tight-lipped about the issue in these parts because some of the persons may be a part of a trafficking ring. So they are fearful of releasing the names of the persons involved in the accident. The maritime administration is working with police to determine circumstances surrounding the incident, even as the search continues,” the source claimed.

Ranks from the Police Marine Division were up to late yesterday scouring the Waini River for possible survivors from the boat explosion that has reportedly left at least one person dead and several others missing.

Kaieteur News understands that the explosion occurred around 08:00 hrs on Sunday, shortly after the vessel, which had ferried some 24 passengers from Venezuela, arrived at Barima/Waini, Region One.

The vessel left San Felix, Puerto Ordaz located near the Venezuela border, around 11:00 hrs on Saturday. The vessel, captained by a Guyanese, left for Charity via the Barima River around 04:00 hrs.

Sources said that the body of an unidentified man, with lacerations to the legs, was taken to Mabaruma Hospital.

Police later reported that the body of a badly burnt man, identified as Antonio Wells, a Venezuelan, washed ashore at Shell Beach.

The captain of the vessel is said to be among the missing.

Kaieteur News was told that at least 13 other passengers made it to shore. Among them was 73-year-old Phyllis Archer, who suffered burns to the face and hands. She was treated at the Mabaruma Hospital before being transported around 17:00 hrs to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

A police release issued later confirmed that 19 of the passengers were Venezuelans who were subsequently rescued by a Venezuelan vessel.

Reports indicate that the elderly, Mrs. Archer lived in Venezuela and was travelling with her husband, Carl Archer, who is blind, when the mishap occurred.

She has reportedly said she was holding onto her husband, but was forced to release him. Her last sight of her spouse was seeing “his head on fire.”

There is speculation that sparks may have ignited the gasoline-fuelled vessel.

The passengers included five Guyanese, while the others were Venezuelans.

Phyllis Archer and her husband were sitting in the back seat when she heard an explosion.

The boat immediately burst into flames and she saw passengers jumping overboard. The elderly woman remained in the boat as it began to sink and suffered burns to her body. She was rescued but there was no sign of her husband.