Aurora Knight Riders, Jaguars record victories in South Essequibo T/20 Cricket

Played in sweltering heat on an excellent batting track, Aurora Knight Riders and Jaguars emerged victorious in their respective matchups when play in the South Essequibo T/20 cricket Competition continued last Sunday at the popular Pomona Cricket Ground.

In the first match, the Knight Riders got the better of GT Warriors by 7 wickets. Sent in to bat, the Warriors were off to a decent start when opener Uriah Stoll dumped pacer Saieef Ally for four,a shot which raced to the boundary like a bullet, much to the delight of the fans in the stands. But the introduction of off spinner Deoraj Dindyal quickly accounted for Stoll, Narendra Sarabjeet and Saad Baksh. Skipper Govindra Sharma and Andy Dass tried to stage ‘operation rebuild’ with a fighting 36 runs partnership. However, when on 16, Sharma was well taken at point off spinner Reshad Ally who also bowled Eh-Wass Baksh to leave the Warriors stunned on 59-5.

Seamer Imtiaaz Ally continued to keep things tight as the Warriors surrendered for 114-9 when their overs expired. Dindyal claimed 3-31, Reshad Ally 2-12, Imtiaaz Ally 2-14, while Garfield Phillips and Chaitram Ramdanie had a wicket apiece.

The Knight Riders started their reply in a ‘no nonsense’ mood with opener Mohamed Timur Gafoor dispatching anything loose. However, with the score on 23, fellow opener Dindyal played down the wrong line and was LBW to off spinner Sarabjeet for 5. Gafoor soon followed as Sarabjeet who bowled with good control had him caught at cover for 26. Ravi Beharry and Anand Manniram then entertained the handful of spectators with some exciting strokeplay as they added 51 for the fourth wicket. Beharry on 47, lost his composure and was caught off Ishwar Kawal. Gangabeharry Ramdanie (19) and Manniram (15) ensured there was no further trouble as the target of 115 was achieved in 14 overs. Beharry was named Man of the Match.

In the second game, Jaguars mauled Young Guns by 58 runs. Opting to take first strike, the Jaguars were off to a shaky start when opener Norman Fredericks was taken at extra cover off left arm spinner Joel Fortune for 10.

However, Feizal Mohamed who was given two ‘lives’ held the innings together in spite of some tidy bowling by Fortune and Shane Wong. A cluster of wickets then fell as the Jaguars without regular skipper Chandie Jairam found themselves wounded at 96-6. But the Jaguars proved that nothing was going to stop them as Husbard Thomas batting at number 6 hammered 48 and together with Gary Persaud, ensured the Jaguars posted a competitive 152-9. Fortune grabbed 2-16 and Mosey Persaud 2-37.

In reply, Young Guns found the going as tough as asking a boy to climb an ‘awara’ tree. Only Saheed Hakh with 27 offered resistance as the guns ran out of ammunition when on 94 in 15.3 overs. Bowling for the Jaguars, Mohamed claimed 3-15, while Man of the Match Thomas supported with 2-19.