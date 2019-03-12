Aurora Knight Riders Cricket Club Turns 9

With its motto being “Aiming for success through hard work and discipline”, the well organized, properly structured and ever progressive Aurora Knight Riders Cricket Club of the Essequibo Coast is celebrating its 9th anniversary. The club which was founded on the 12th March, 2010 by Mr. Reshad Ally and Mr. Anwar Buksh, has gained tremendous support not only for its performance on the field, but also for its off field friendly and honest culture.

At the initial stage of its memorable journey, the Knight Riders had seven members, mainly youths who wanted to be involved in sports rather than being part of the negatives of society. Today, the club’s membership has grown to twenty one, of which nineteen are youths from the Aurora community. This club, which has become a household name on the Essequibo Coast, is widely known for the many community activities it would have completed; namely the bus shed, garbage bins and benches for the Aurora Primary School along with the painting of several pedestrian crossings, all for the comfort and safety of our Guyanese citizens.

This popular cricket club has also over the years presented hampers and other supplies to mothers on Mothers’ Day, fathers on Fathers’ Day and mothers of new born babies every Mothers’ Day. In addition, the club holds it Christmas Dinner and Award Ceremony annually to recognize the efforts of its players as well as the achievements of the many outstanding pupils and students of the neighboring schools since the club believes that education is the vehicle which can eliminate poverty, ignorance and dishonestly.

Because of these activities and more, cooperate sponsors such as R. Ganesh Mining Enterprise, Safeway Supermarket, Timur Speed Boat Service, Gold is Gold Hotel and Restaurant and Wazeer Hussain and Sons Rice Milling Complex are proud to be associated with this club. Mr. Reshad Ally, who is the president of the club, would like to thank all their fans and sponsors for the massive support and love given over the years.

The club pledges to continue providing for the youths of this wonderful community in an effort to eradicate society ills and foster love, trust and unity among its people. May God continue to bless us all and more importantly, May God bless Aurora Knight Riders Cricket Club.