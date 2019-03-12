Appeals Court extension further delayed

The extension of the building that houses the Guyana Court of Appeal has been further pushed back due to a dispute over land which extends to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure. The Court currently houses one main courtroom.

These delays have seen the Chancellor of the Judiciary, take decisions to move towards the construction of other court buildings outside Georgetown.

Due to the delays to the Appeals Court project, Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards (ag), took the decision to construct a Magistrate’s Court and living quarters at Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) at a cost of $193.7M.

It is expected that 4,000 persons living in the region will benefit, including the nearby Amerindian village of Campbell Town which is governed by a village council with a Toshao at its helm.

Court is currently held in a section of the Mahdia Police Station.

Another project that is being pursued by the Judiciary in light of the delays to the Appeals Court extensions and the Diamond/Grove facility, is a facility at Kwakwani for a court house and living quarters.

An abandoned flat building which is owned by the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) and land by GL&SC are being processed to use the facility.

According to the Supreme Court’s budgetary submissions, the delay in commencement of the extension of the Court of Appeal Building at Kingston is due to issues surrounding land.

According to the submissions, given the Appeal Court delay along with the issuing of a delay order by engineers for the construction of the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court due to bad weather, the Chancellor in April decided to construct a Magistrate’s Court and living quarters at Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The projected cost for the Bartica facility is pegged at $204.5M. According to the budget plan, members of the Judiciary and representatives from the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC) visited Bartica and identified a piece of land for which the final stages of preparation work are being carried out on the Bill of Quantity and drawings.