West Indies got people blood pressure going up

When people want to get vex dem must watch West Indies play cricket. Dem start off hot and win couple matches. Now dem playing like a club team and people want to know if dem was ever better than a club team.

Dem announce how dem turn de corner when dem win de first Test. Then dem win e second one and people really believe dem. Now dem getting beat like when a mudda vex and she clap two lashes pon she child.

De odda day dem mek de lowest score in a T20 match. People want to know if is de same team dat dem was cheering de odda day.

Now de doctors warning people wid high blood pressure to avoid watching West Indies play cricket. Dem also seh dat if people want to watch at least dem must consult a doctor. Of course, de doctor gon tell dem not to watch.

But dat is not de only thing dat sending up people blood pressure. De elections doing de same thing. One minute people hear dat de elections got to be held dis month. Soon after dem hear elections can’t be held dis year.

Dem people who wukking in de bush did plan to vote then go and look fuh wha dem didn’t put down. Now dem got to change dem plans. Changing de plans isn’t nutten. Dem wives seh dem got to eat suh de husband better go back in de bush. De situation is enough to mek de man get high blood pressure and a heart attack.

Dem politicians can cause heart attack too. De crime situation was around all de time but all of a sudden some people believe dat it is new. Ran Jattan seh dat he gon equip de police to deal wid de situation. He gon give dem guns.

Jagdeo seh dat he didn’t understand wha Ran Jattan seh. Of course, everybody believe dem smart, suh Ran Jattan public relations man decide to spell de word. G as in Jesus, U and in Europe, N as in pneumonia and S as in psychology.

Talk half and don’t worry when people laugh Guyana.