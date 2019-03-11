Sebai overcome Hobodeia in T20 fixture despite Ellon Hutson 5 for

Under brilliant sunshine, host Sebai Sports Club defeated neighbours Hobodeia by 60 runs in a T20 fixture which was held Saturday last at Sebai Recreational ground, Port Kaituma.

Hobodeia won the toss and inserted Sebai on a bowler friendly pitch and fast outfield; they made 153 all out in 16.1 overs. Sherlon Rodrigues struck a fluent 47, while Randolph Benjamin and Orin Hutson chipped in with 23 and 26 valuable runs respectively.

Ellon Hutson was the most successful bowler for the lads from the Aruka River picking up 5 wickets for 12, while his team mates Leslie Thompson 2-21, Floyd Willis 2-14 and Martin Willis 1-15 were the other wicket takers for Hobodeia.

In reply, Hobodeia were restricted to 93 all out in 12.4 overs. Aron Moses top scored with 18 while Leslie Thompson made 17 and Leon Moses 11.

Sebai fast bowler Kelwin Benjamin made inroads into the top order early on as he finished with 4-23 off his four overs, while medium pacer Dexroy Benjamin grabbed 4-22, Randolph Benjamin and Devon James picked up 1 wicket apiece.

Meanwhile, Sebai males defeated Hobodeia 1-0 in the football encounter, while the females joined the party by overpowering Hobodeia by 36 runs in the T10 softball. Sebai’s Donette Henry was the female star with the bat as she slammed 42 not out.